The sunny season is now so close to the unadjusted $3.632 billion domestic total for 2024 (and the inflation-adjusted $3.631 billion for 2022) that the difference might be A) the $178 million earned from April’s A Minecraft Movie and Sinners and B) the upcoming reissue of Ne Zha 2 alongside the brief theatrical run of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. The totals for May-August releases now sit at $3.1 billion. It’ll likely end up lower than any non-COVID summer since 2000. But the overall seasonal grosses might depend on whether Netflix reports domestic earnings from its “sing-along” engagement. If I were Netflix, I sure as hell wouldn’t.

It might be fun to rub an over/under $20 million weekend in Hollywood’s face. But I’d argue the streaming giant would prefer to let multiplexes spin a “lower grosses than 2024 and fewer tickets sold than 2022” result. Yes, the season is trending downward, and it’s not just because Fantastic Four will earn $360 million less domestically than Deadpool & Wolverine. The culprit is, yet again, too few movies (56 wide releases compared to 74 last summer) with essentially one court-appointed “event movie” holding up the theatrical ecosystem on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. The other culprit was too many oft-recycled IP-for-IP’s sake franchise flicks.

As noted in mid-July, KPop Demon Hunters (which about to pass Red Notice as Netflix’s most-watched original) was one amid a flurry of high(er) profile films debuting on streaming platforms amid the July 4 holiday (The Old Guard 2, Heads of State, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, etc.) while theaters were left entirely dependent on Universal’s seventh Jurassic movie. Moreover, amid the in-theaters season, the past-its-prime IP theatrical films either earned only as much as realistically hoped for or grossed just enough to skate by in terms of budget and expectations. What these hot-n-sweaty months lacked were insanely over-indexing hits *and* higher-grossing “flops.”