As New Year’s weekend is more of an epilogue to the previous year than the start of a new one, this was technically the first “new” weekend of 2026 in spirit. As such, the first “new” weekend of this new year amounted to (pending final grosses) $94 million. For what it’s worth, that will be +20% from this weekend in 2024 and more-or-less tied with the $98 million “weekend two” from 2023 (Fri-Sun of that year’s MLK holiday frame) and 2022 ($103 million, also amid MLK weekend). I’ll note that it’ll be well below the $132 million second frame of 2020 (with 1917’s $36 million wide release expansion leading the charge), only to emphasize again how strong 2020 began (the following weekend would see the record-crushing debut of Bad Boys for Life) before well, you know...

While nobody is expecting next weekend’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple to open like Bad Boys for Life (or Ride Along or Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Along Came Polly), there is a certain “normality” to the start of 2026 that thus far is close enough to 2023, in terms of volume and variety on a regular basis, to inspire cautious optimism. 2023 is still a unicorn of a COVID-era year, the only one above $9 billion domestically and not just because of #Barbenheimer, and absent the dual labor strikes, it would have been the first year of the “new normal.” Time will tell if 2026 will be what 2023 should have been, or another year where circumstances beyond the control of theater chains again steal defeat from the jaws of victory.

In today’s weekend box office newsletter...