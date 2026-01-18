In today’s long but comprehensive MLK weekend box office report…

Avatar: Fire and Ash becomes the first film since at least Avatar: The Way of Water to top the domestic box office for five consecutive weekends.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the latest predictable example of “not every decades-old hit is a franchise” and “folks were only curious the first time.”

The Return of the King returns to the theaters (along with the other two Peter Jackson-helmed Lord of the Rings movies)

Zootopia 2 passed Inside Out 2 as the #2 animated grosser of all time.

The Housemaid is pulling James Cameron-worthy legs overseas.

Marty Supreme is now A24’s top domestic grosser.

And more…!

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now the first film to top the weekend box office five weekends in a row since Avatar: The Way of Water in late 2022/early 2020. Amusingly, before that, it was The Wretched (in summer 2020) or... since it’s possible that Trolls: World Tour grossed more (unreported at the time) during those grim early summer months, Black Panther in early 2018. As of Sunday, it has earned $368 million in North America and $955 million overseas, for a global total of $1.319 billion.

Of note, it will earn nearly $62 million globally over this Fri-Mon weekend, meaning it’s now playing 26/74 domestic/overseas and thus holding up closer to “a Cameron flick” overseas. The “conventional rate of descent” from this point argues for a $395 million domestic cume and $1.435 billion globally. So, simplistically speaking, the projected domestic cume is going down, but the projected global figure is slightly increasing. Barring an overseas overperformance for Mercy, Shelter or Send Help, Avatar 3 won’t really have big overseas competition until Wuthering Heights in a month.

