This week marks the 30th anniversary of GoldenEye. The Martin Campbell-directed actioner marked the end of a six-year sabbatical following Timothy Dalton’s commercially underwhelming License to Kill in the summer of 1989. It also featured the debut of the fifth actor to play the role in the EON/Broccoli-produced 007 flicks. Pierce Brosnan was supposed to take over after Roger Moore departed in the mid-1980s, but NBC reversed course and renewed Remington Steele at the last minute. This new installment needed to introduce the next era of what was then a “only” 32-year-old franchise into a more complex geopolitical reality, amid changing social mores and competition from new action titans like Lethal Weapon and Die Hard. GoldenEye, both as a spectacular action thriller and the right movie at the right time, saved the entire franchise from irrelevance.

The series spent its first two decades as essentially the only game for top-tier blockbuster thrills. It was the only place for the stunts, gadgets, girls, “exotic” locations and big-budget spectacle associated exclusively with James Bond’s cinematic adventures. While the likes of Bullitt and The French Connection were grounded cop dramas with a centerpiece car chase, the likes of Thunderball and The Spy Who Loved Me offered semi-regular action and adventure alongside a marquee character and larger-than-life cinematic elements. By the mid-1980s, Hollywood was catching up. Raiders of the Lost Ark and Rambo: First Blood Part II presented big-budget action-adventure, while Star Wars and Ghostbusters wowed with once-unthinkable fantasy spectacles. Even the likes of Robocop, Batman, and Die Hard featured larger-than-life villains and marquee heroes. The once singular 007 series was at risk of becoming an also-ran.

Meanwhile, between the summer of 1989 and Thanksgiving 1995, the U.S.S.R. had imploded alongside the collapse of the Berlin Wall. This development deprived Hollywood of one of its more reliable cinematic baddies. Ironically, Islamic militants, presented as the enemies of Communism and the heroes of freedom in The Living Daylights and Rambo III, would quickly become the new baddies of choice in films like True Lies in 1994 and Executive Decision in 1996. But that’s a conversation for another day. Concurrently, the confirmation hearings of eventual Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, during which Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment, began to shine a brighter spotlight on workplace sexual harassment. It would also highlight the power (im)balance between men and women in professional situations. What’s a sexist, misogynist dinosaur/relic of the Cold War to do?

