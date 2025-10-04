Yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater

It has been nearly a decade since AMBI pissed off the entire Internet ecosystem with an announcement that it would remake Chris Nolan’s 2000 breakout gem, Memento. As I wrote at the time, the chances of any such film coming to pass were close to nil. The theoretical announcement was intended to draw attention to (or at least generate SEO-friendly stories about) AMBI Pictures. And “news” of a beloved indie thriller getting a “because it was perfect the first time, actually” remake was guaranteed to get far more attention and eyeballs than anything original or new-to-you. In a related note, everyone in and around Hollywood has been discussing Eline Van Der Velden’s AI startup, Particle6.

Why? Because this otherwise under-the-radar company, one of many new(er) companies attempting to ride the “AI is so hot right now!” wave, announced that “talent agents” were interested in potentially representing Tilly Norwood. Ms. Norwood does not exist. She is an AI-created character from Van der Velden’s AI talent studio, Xicoia. The notion that Hollywood was about to start making shows or films headlined by an AI actress set off an uproar. However, even a moment’s reflection would have merited disdainful indifference. There may be a time when Hollywood starts paying AI companies to create entirely “fabricated” actors and actresses. However, this “news” was primarily about yelling “fire” in a crowded theater for preemptive capitulation.