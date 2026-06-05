“We are supposed to be righteous.

That’s a beautiful thing. And we’re losing it.

If I lose that, that’s everything. That’s my soul.”

I had joked earlier about annoying my children at some point during The Last Act by boldly declaring, “Wow… this digital circus is amazing!” I still have fond memories of annoying my middle-child/oldest son by, as we made our way through Apple TV’s Monarch, of obnoxiously declaring “…on monsters!” whenever someone uttered the word “legacy.” However, that was before I actually sat down and watched the first seven episodes of Glitch Production’s animated web series. Alas, engaging in such tomfoolery during the series finale of this show, which topped the box office yesterday with $7.86 million, would be about as inappropriate as shouting a random Yiddish “dad joke” during Steven Spielberg’s Munich. And yes, I mean that as a compliment.

I’ve talked a lot about new(er) art, mostly movies like Backrooms, Weapons and Spontaneous, that speak to the current hellscape in which today’s kids and young adults are forced to occupy. And sweet mother of god, Gooseworx’s The Amazing Digital Circus absolutely qualifies. While it’s not as obviously “a horror film/show” as Backrooms or Obsession, it is existentially terrifying and soul-shattering. A gorgeously animated nine-episode web toon, about several adults trapped in an oppressively cheerful virtual world run by delusionally upbeat AI, it plays like “Kafka for Kidz” by way of a hellishly colorful and surface-level “fun” dystopia. While I’m not versed in youth-skewing web-based shows, The Amazing Digital Circus has to be among this decade’s definitive pieces of “suffer the children” pop art.