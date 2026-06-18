20 years of false hope and false starts…

After tumbling 70% in North America and 66% overseas in its second weekend, it looks like Masters of the Universe will end its brisk box office sprint with around $60-$65 million domestically and roughly $110-$120 million worldwide. That’s on a budget of (at least) $170 million. I won’t pretend that The Mandalorian and Grogu struggling to top $345 million worldwide doesn’t yet again put the Star Wars saga in commercial doubt, but that’d still be double what the He-Man reboot will pull on a near-identical budget. Amazon has nonetheless aggressively pushed the notion that theatrical revenue doesn’t really matter because (my words, not theirs) the film’s relative quality and popularity with fans and casuals who showed up will pay off on Prime Video. Yes, in a vacuum, it’s probably true that Amazon can afford to write off the raw dollar losses. But theaters cannot afford to let Amazon off the hook.

Even if Travis Knight’s perfectly enjoyable Nicholas Galitzine-starring action fantasy (and kudos to any studio executive that champions their filmmakers in the face of a commercial failure) results in an unholy amount of revenue earned in commercials for the Prime Video ad tiers, it matters that Amazon MGM Studios’s only summer tentpole offering is going to earn less than even other recent “good movie, doesn’t matter, nobody cared” franchise attempts like Power Rangers, Dungeons and Dragons and Transformers One. Even if its SVOD debut causes a (somehow tangible) boost in new subscribers alongside a decline in cancellations, it shouldn’t be ignored or forgotten that this reboot of a 40-year-old IP will barely sell more domestic tickets than the first disappointing-in-its-day Masters of the Universe movie ($17.3 million in 1987/$51 million adjusted for inflation). It’s a slow jog to commercial irrelevancy that represents everything that’s gone wrong with the last decade of theatrical filmmaking.

The two decades’ worth of development at nearly every major studio, and pre-release assumptions of tentpole-sized success, expended upon this second live-action He-Man movie, make it a defining example of Hollywood learning the wrong lessons, or failing to learn the right lessons from copious “what conventional wisdom says” cautionary tales. We’ve had 15-20 years’ worth of big-budget follies from studios making variations on “Generic Blockbuster: The Movie” with little fortune and less glory. Take a little-known handsome (usually) white guy, or an actor who, talent notwithstanding, is considered a star because the media has decided he’s one, and throw him into a $125-$250 million action fantasy spectacle with a known-but-not-beloved brand (sometimes one in the public domain) and… uh… profit? The “IP-for-IP’s sake/brand awareness = audience interest” formula has been no more successful for tech companies and streaming platforms than for the allegedly outdated and outgunned legacy studios they were supposed to one-up.

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