Twenty years after Peter Jackson’s King Kong and 17 years after Ben Stiller’s Tropic Thunder, it appears that Jack Black will finally be completing his epic “That movie you’re trying to make just became as-it-happens non-fiction!” trilogy. Or, to simplify things, maybe just don’t let Jack Black shoot movies in the jungle.

Anyway, the last time Sony offered up an IP for IP’s sake relaunch that A) took place in the jungle, B) co-starred Jack Black and C) offered up essentially an “original movie” that offered unto itself value sans the brand, we got Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. There are dozens of reasons why Anaconda won’t match that film’s ridiculous $403 million domestic and $962 million global cume. However, it’s still “thing good” that Sony is going this route instead of just banking on theoretical nostalgia.

Do I give two hoots about another chapter in the so-called Anaconda franchise? Not in the least. Would I (or, perhaps most crucially, my younger kids) care about a comedy in which Jack Black and Paul Rudd try to make a cheap Anaconda knockoff only to get hunted by a giant snake? Sure, and I’m relieved to see that, yes, the snake will eat at least a few people.

Oh, and I’d suggest you stop watching the trailer at the 111-second mark, as the final 45 seconds merely detail what I’ll assume is an extended third-act comic setpiece. Anyway, not yet knowing what this incarnation cost, the original Anaconda cost $45 million back when that bought you 2.5 times as much cinematic razzle-dazzle (hence its $65 million domestic total would be around $162 million adjusted-for-inflation) compared to a $45 million flick in 2025.

Heck, it’s honestly a little disheartening that this 2025 variation stars two old(er) white guys who were on the cusp of fame in 1997. After all, the 1997 original stood out for — sans fanfare — centering actors who looked like Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube (with Owen Wilson spending most of the film comatose).

As regular readers know, I’ve long counted Anaconda alongside Rush Hour, The Birdcage, and Waiting to Exhale (among others) as the mid-to-late-1990s hits that should have represented the future of Hollywood before the industry descended into the rabbit hole of post-9/11 mega-budget, “globally appealing” fantasy franchise flicks. Of course, Anaconda and Rush Hour also both stood out as stereotypically R-rated films that nonetheless snagged PG-13 ratings, essentially inventing what would become the “R-13.” To be fair, New Line’s Lord of the Rings films probably did more to popularize that notion than New Line’s Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker action comedy.

Nonetheless, if Sony — in a world where movie stars and high concepts no longer draw audiences to theaters — is pressured to keep essentially dumpster diving for singular success stories from decades ago, I’d certainly prefer them to go this route. Sony is not the only studio dealing with this existential problem, but better “Anaconda, but it’s actually a kid-friendly snake-centric horror comedy starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd” than (commercially speaking) I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Force Awakens or The Karate Kid: No Way Home.

Come what may, Anaconda opens Christmas Day. Helmed by Tom Gormican and penned by Gormican and Kevin Etten, it also features Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior and Selton Mello. As always, we’ll see.

