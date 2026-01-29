Are We Not 'Mercy'-ful?!

Comscore Sr. Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian returned to talk shop with the usual gang. He was only able to stick around for the first third before making like Steven Seagal in Executive Decision. Still, that first third covers the “Hey, the domestic box office cleared $9 billion after all!” results for the 2025 Jan-to-Dec slate.

There is also chatter about our favorite films that didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination. This intro segment features, intentionally or not, Jeremy Fuster discussing Wake Up Dead Man in a way that makes me wonder whether Ted Sarandos really did have a multiplex-friendly awakening over the holidays.

Anyway, “act two” is the three of us discussing the objectively terrible domestic and global debut for Mercy and emphasizing that Amazon MGM Studios, if they want to be treated as a major theatrical contender, cannot be graded on a curve when it comes to big-budget movies opening to far-lower-than-required grosses.

Act three is the three of us gabbing about the Oscar nominations. Everyone is thrilled that Delroy Lindo finally got a damn Oscar nomination. Jeremy passionately “defends” F1: The Movie’s Best Picture inclusion. Scott Mendelson wonders aloud just how close Weapons came to scoring a Best Picture nomination. Lisa Laman mourns the Testament of Ann Lee shutout while wondering if the Searchlight release will even get a physical media release.

Scott Mendelson goes (too) deep on the monkey’s paw nostalgia at play in the first teaser trailer for Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe.

Jeremy Fuster details how Amazon’s Brett Ratner-directed Melania is slated to be the latest example of online and social media chatter not translating to real-world interest. We’ll see if Iron Lung, courtesy of longtime YouTube personality Markiplier, will be an exception to the rule.

Lisa Laman compares and contrasts the not-disimmilar endings to No Other Choice and The Irishman.

Ryan Scott dissects the grim domestic box office for Return to Silent Hill.

