I didn’t immediately jump into a full-on screed about Amazon dropping Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial mostly because, as hoped, another studio has now snapped up worldwide distribution rights. And so, our long national nightmare is over, with NEON now set to position the Andrew Garfield-starring Sam Altman biopic as a late-2026 awards-season contender.

And, while not quite apples-to-apples, Lionsgate put itself on the map in late 1999 and then definitively in summer 2004 by picking up two political hot potato flicks produced by Harvey Weinstein and eventually deemed too hot for Disney to handle, namely Kevin Smith’s Dogma and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11.

One man’s trash is another’s treasure. Although in 2026, with far less of a chance at theatrical commercial glory, I’d argue that NEON is picking up the film for the same reason that Ketchup Entertainment grabbed Coyote Vs. ACME, namely, that cultural capital will outweigh possible revenue-specific losses.

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