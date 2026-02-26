Zootopia 2 has now earned $424.2 million in North America, officially passing A Minecraft Movie ($423.9 million) as the top North American earner of 2025. On one hand, *grumble-grumble-grumble* Disney wins again. On the other hand, rejoice that the one nostalgia-chasing sequel to a 2010s culture-defining Disney smash which was always intended as a theatrical release turned out to be the best sequel to a (non-Pixar) Disney toon yet made. Moreover, I’d argue that, unlike Inside Out 2 ($653 million domestically) or Moana 2 ($460 million), Zootopia 2 generated IP-specific nostalgia mostly by being almost as good as Disney’s definitive “This is how I win!” mid-2010s animated blockbuster. It matters that Bush and Byron Howard’s 9.5 years later follow-up has earned $425 million domestically, Disney’s leggiest Thanksgiving weekend release since Coco in 2017. It grossed $1.85 billion globally, including a record-crushing $650 million in China, partially because it was an exceptionally good movie.

There’s plenty to discuss regarding how Zootopia 2 debunked certain... SEO-friendly falsehoods concerning why specific Disney films or streaming shows have underwhelmed in theaters or on Disney+. Or, just go to 1:0245 on our post-Thanksgiving podcast episode and listen to TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster spend nearly ten minutes ripping the last 3 years of idiotic “go woke go broke” reasoning a gloriously earned new asshole. For extra funsies, set the pod to 1.25x speed while concurrently playing “The President’s Speech” from David Arnold’s Independence Day score on a loop. The words and music sync up shockingly well. I’ll add that Zootopia 2’s worldwide success puts Disney’s commercial struggles with original animated films in a new(er) light. As long as these nostalgia-skewing follow-ups continue to generate over/under $1.5 billion-a-pop, Josh D’Amaro and Dana Walden should barely give a damn if its original toons reach even Cars 3 ($388 million) or The Good Dinosaur ($334 million)-level worldwide box office.