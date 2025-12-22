Avatar: Fire and Ash easily topped the box office in its debut frame, earning $88 million in North America, $58 million in China, and $199 million elsewhere for a $345 million global launch. Yes, that’s barely above the $56 million Chinese debut of Avatar: The Way of Water and well below the $134 million domestic launch for that earlier Avatar flick. That 34% decline in North America is a sharp contrast to a global launch that is down just 22% from the 2022 sequel’s $442 million debut, with a -16% drop outside North America.

That this Avatar opened so far below the last Avatar, specifically in North America, is at least partially attributable to three other new releases in more than 3,100 theaters (a rarity for any weekend this decade, let alone alongside a 2400lb gorilla like Avatar 3), which all performed at or above optimistic expectations.

In 2022, Avatar 2 opened with $134 million and accounted for 88% of an otherwise pathetic $152 million weekend total. The next four biggest earners, led by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $5 million sixth weekend, obtained a combined $12 million. This time, Avatar 3 accounted for around 50% of a $177 million weekend, where the next four highest earners (David with $22 million, The Housemaid with $19 million, SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants with $16 and Zootopia 2 with $14.5 million in its fourth weekend), totaled $72 million.

Yes, as a fan of the franchise and someone who’d rather not have to waste time and digital ink explaining why a $350 million worldwide debut is “good, actually,” I wish it had opened higher. However, if you’re invested in theatres surviving, if not thriving, a lower opening for Avatar 3 alongside a slew of good-to-great-performing year-end openers (including, presumably, Anaconda and Marty Supreme next Wednesday) is preferable to a higher opening for Avatar 3 alongside either no competition or a pile of DOA debuts.

