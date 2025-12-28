Box Office: 'Fire and Ash' Tops $760M As Audiences Continue Not to Care About 'Avatar'
Despite refreshing (in terms of volume and grosses) Christmas competition, James Cameron and Jon Landau's latest Pandora epic is actually legging out better than 'Water'.
Disney and 20th Century Studios’ Avatar continued to “do the Avatar” at the domestic and global box office. James Cameron and Jon Landau’s latest Pandora passion play notched another $64 million in North America (-28%) and $181 million overseas (-29%). That’s a bigger second domestic Fri-Sun weekend than Avatar: The Way of Water, despite the sequel opening with $134 million and despite Christmas Day falling on Thursday this year as opposed to Sunday in 2022. The James Cameron movie has now accrued $217.7 million in North America and $542.7 million overseas for a $760.4 million global cume. It is already the year’s third biggest overseas earner (behind Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2) and the sixth-biggest global grosser. As noted yesterday, the entire Avatar trilogy is A) the biggest-grossing trilogy of all time in unadjusted global box office. Whether or not Fire and Ash gets to the fabled $2 billion benchmark, the franchise can still boast a $2 billion-plus average.
That global cume includes $99.6 million from China after a $24 million (-59%) second weekend, ranking second for Hollywood flicks in 2025 behind Zootopia ($561 million). That’s the general pattern for Avatar 3, a smaller (or barely larger) opening weekend than Avatar 2 but with stronger holds. This latest Sam Worthington/Zoe Saldana-led sci-fi epic has now earned 2.45x its $89 million opening weekend, which is strong even by year-end tentpole standards and well above The Way of Water’s 1.94x opening-to-day-ten multiplier. It’s not as leggy at this juncture as Avatar (2.76 x $77 million in 2009). Still, even post-day-ten legs on par with Tomorrow Never Dies and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (two year-end biggies that also opened on December 19 in years, 1997 and 2014, when Christmas fell on Thursday) get Fire and Ash to around $450 million domestic and (presuming a continued 29/71 domestic/overseas split) and $1.555 billion worldwide.