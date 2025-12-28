Disney and 20th Century Studios’ Avatar continued to “do the Avatar” at the domestic and global box office. James Cameron and Jon Landau’s latest Pandora passion play notched another $64 million in North America (-28%) and $181 million overseas (-29%). That’s a bigger second domestic Fri-Sun weekend than Avatar: The Way of Water, despite the sequel opening with $134 million and despite Christmas Day falling on Thursday this year as opposed to Sunday in 2022. The James Cameron movie has now accrued $217.7 million in North America and $542.7 million overseas for a $760.4 million global cume. It is already the year’s third biggest overseas earner (behind Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2) and the sixth-biggest global grosser. As noted yesterday, the entire Avatar trilogy is A) the biggest-grossing trilogy of all time in unadjusted global box office. Whether or not Fire and Ash gets to the fabled $2 billion benchmark, the franchise can still boast a $2 billion-plus average.

That global cume includes $99.6 million from China after a $24 million (-59%) second weekend, ranking second for Hollywood flicks in 2025 behind Zootopia ($561 million). That’s the general pattern for Avatar 3, a smaller (or barely larger) opening weekend than Avatar 2 but with stronger holds. This latest Sam Worthington/Zoe Saldana-led sci-fi epic has now earned 2.45x its $89 million opening weekend, which is strong even by year-end tentpole standards and well above The Way of Water’s 1.94x opening-to-day-ten multiplier. It’s not as leggy at this juncture as Avatar (2.76 x $77 million in 2009). Still, even post-day-ten legs on par with Tomorrow Never Dies and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (two year-end biggies that also opened on December 19 in years, 1997 and 2014, when Christmas fell on Thursday) get Fire and Ash to around $450 million domestic and (presuming a continued 29/71 domestic/overseas split) and $1.555 billion worldwide.