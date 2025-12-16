Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)

174 minutes/rated PG-13

Directed by James Cameron

Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver

Story by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Fiedman, Shane Salerno

Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Britain Dalton, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Jack Champion and Trinity Bliss

Cinematography by Russell Carpenter

Edited by Stephen E. Rivkin, David Brenner, Nicolas de Toth, John Refoua, Jason Gaudio and James Cameron

Music by Simon Franglen (with original Avatar themes courtesy of James Horner)

A 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment picture

Opening theatrically the week of December 19, courtesy of The Walt Disney Company



Running 194 minutes while often hurtling at the speed of a bullet train, there’s quite a bit of movie in Avatar: Fire and Ash. So it’s only somewhat of an issue that too much of the film feels like a loose remake of its immediate predecessor, while other elements – including returning characters and seemingly abandoned settings – seem like an attempt to tie back to the first 2009 blockbuster. There is a frustrating sense of déjà vu during around 50% of Fire and Ash, as if it’s holding back for the following two films.

However, amid the 50% during which it’s not remixing the hits, this sprawling threequel swings for the fences with a stunning display of sci-fi wonkery, visual bewilderment and “everything on the table” blockbuster spectacle. Among the many pleasures, and not just the unending audio-visual splendor, is a more potent, poignant and participatory Neytiri alongside a tricky balancing act that gives Quaritch nuance and shading without remotely making him a good guy. At its best, and there’s a lot of “at its best,” you get the feeling James Cameron thinks Avatar 3 could be Hollywood’s final auteur-driven blockbuster.