This wouldn’t be the first time Disney dropped a buzzy teaser to distract from less-favorable Disney news, such as when it released the Frozen II teaser basically a month ahead of schedule after the initial Aladdin teasers and photos earned a less-than-rapturous online response. Of course, the online world is not the real world, as much as our current executive branch and much of its political party tries to make it so, and it’s worth remembering that both Frozen II and Aladdin were $1 billion-plus hits. More recently, the first poorly received teaser for A Minecraft Movie resulted in the film earning a mere $965 million worldwide.

Anyway, considering the deluge this past week, not just from Disney, I’m inclined to think that Hollywood thinks that One Battle After Another might be big enough (or leggy enough) to justify a slew of big-deal preview drops. Or maybe it’s all coincidental and the spectacular trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride dropped yesterday (I told you it looked awesome when I saw the sizzle reel at CinemaCon) because it’s a perfect pairing with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie?