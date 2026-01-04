As noted yesterday, this “around New Year’s Day” weekend is usually just a chance for the holdovers to stretch their legs and take advantage of a brief respite between holiday chaos and the return to a more business-as-usual (for the kids and the grown-ups) comparative status quo. So the fact that there were no big-deal openers isn’t remotely cause for concern, especially with an Avatar-sized blockbuster in the marketplace alongside a slew of good-to-great performing non-tentpole titles. The weekend total will be roughly $135 million, 31% above the $103 million total for this frame in 2023. In that pre-M3GAN early-2023 weekend, Avatar: The Way of Water earned $67.4 million for what remains the third-best third-weekend gross ever. This weekend, Avatar: Fire and Ash topped with $40 million (-37.5%), settling for the 26th-biggest third weekend ever. At least it’s got the second-biggest weekend three-haul for any under-$100 million opener, behind… guess.

Heck, Avatar 3 nabbed the ninth biggest third-weekend gross for any film opening below $150 million, behind Avatar ($68 million from a $77 million debut), Avatar: The Way of Water ($67 million from a $134 million launch), Wonder Woman ($41 million/$103 million in 2017), Finding Dory ($42 million/$135 million in 2016), The Jungle Book ($44 million/$103 million in 2016), Spider-Man ($45 million/$114 million in 2002) and the holiday-impacted Top Gun Maverick ($52 million from a $127 million Fri-Sun/$160 million Fri-Mon debut in 2022) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($60 million from a $146 million Fri-Sun/$204 million Wed-Sun debut in 2023). However, this weekend’s total was well above the same late 2022/early 2023 frame, despite Avatar 3 earning $26 million less on its third Fri-Sun frame. This was due to… gasp… there being more viable films in the marketplace. More movies = more money?! Huge, if true!

Instead of just one tentpole and one pole-position offering (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish earning $16 million on its second weekend), we’ve got four other films (Zootopia 2 with $19 million, The Housemaid with $15 million, Marty Supreme with $12 million and Anaconda with $10 million) totaling $56 million and three more (The Search For Squarepants with $8.2 million, David with $8 million and Song Sung Blue with $5.6 million) chipping in $22 million. The Way of Water’s third weekend accounted for 65% of the entire Fri-Sun domestic total. Fire and Ash earned 41% less in its third weekend compared to its predecessor (New Year’s Day fell on Avatar 2’s third Sunday), but accounted for just 30% of the 31% larger overall weekend total. If you removed Avatar 3 from this weekend’s totals, you’d still have a $94 million weekend, -9% from the same weekend in 2022 *with Avatar 2.*

Avatar 3 is not “underperforming” (it just topped $1.08 billion worldwide), but it has not been forced to carry theatrical on its back. I noted at the time that the end-of-2023 slate was tantamount to Dunkirk or, sure, The Rise of Skywalker, with every studio racing to the rescue to “save Christmas” amid an underwhelming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following the one-two disaster of The Marvels and Wish. Warner Bros.’s own Wonka and The Color Purple carried the burden alongside Universal’s Migration, Sony’s Anyone But You, A24’s The Iron Claw and Amazon MGM’s The Boys in the Boat for a $113 million end-of-2023 weekend. However, the DC Films sequel did underperform. And, yes, the MCU sequel and the Disney toon were outright bombs. This is closer to another one of those late-2023 saviors, Toho International’s Godzilla: Minus One. This time, Hollywood rallied and triumphed sans a single sacrifice or casualty.

