James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $22.6 million on its second Friday, dropping just 38% from its opening day for a $176.3 million eight-day cume. Presuming a continued 28/72 domestic/overseas split, it has now amassed around $623 million globally in its first 10 days of worldwide release. James Cameron’s latest Pandora epic should end Saturday night with just over/under $700 million as it keeps a “leggier than The Way of Water” pace. Moreover, it is now outearning its 2022 predecessor on a day-to-day basis. Christmas fell on Avatar 2’s tenth domestic day (Sunday) last time, so I’d expect Avatar 3’s second-Sunday gross to be well below its predecessor’s $29 million day-ten total. Even without a Christmas Day boost, Avatar: Fire and Ash will earn around $66 million in its second Fri-Sun frame, which is bigger than Avatar: The Way of Water’s $63.3 million second-weekend gross despite a 33% smaller opening weekend.

That will be a 26% drop from Avatar 3’s $89 million domestic debut. It’ll rank seventh among second-weekend grosses in December, right between Rogue One (which opened with $155 million in 2016) and The Last Jedi (which opened with $220 million in 2017, albeit in a year when Christmas didn’t arrive until its 11th day). The six bigger such December Fri-Sun frames belong to The Rise of Skywalker, Avatar, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Force Awakens, all of which, save for Avatar, opened with between $177 million and $260 million. Do recall that Avatar 2 (noting the $134 million debut weekend) dropped 64% on its second Friday and 67% on its second Saturday, only to rally on Christmas Day for a mere 20% Sunday-to-Sunday drop. Avatar 3’s daily holds will likely be around -39% on Friday, -18% on Saturday, and -16% on Sunday, despite already having received its Christmas boost this past Thursday.

The Sam Worthington/Zoe Saldana sci-fi actioner should end Sunday with $220 million in North America and (spitball math) $770 million worldwide. Of note, Avatar grossed $75 million in its second weekend (dropping 1.5% from its $77 million domestic debut). It ended its second Fri-Sun frame with $213 million in North America and $624 million worldwide, with day-to-day grosses that were frankly similar. As I noted in 2009, I was most impressed by the sheer consistency of the first Avatar’s daily grosses. Its first three weekends were $77 million, $75 million, and $69 million (still the second-biggest third-weekend gross) with over/under $25 million daily totals. Moreover, noting a drop on Thursday for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and then a jump on Friday for Christmas and New Year’s, Avatar’s first two weeks of weekday grosses for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday were never higher than $19.4 million but never lower than $16 million.