It was a “Merry Christmas” for theaters and those who still give a damn about A) the theatrical experience and B) the simple notion that Hollywood cannot make and/or release the kind of films that play best in theaters and on streaming without the revenue associated with domestic and global box office. Yes, Avatar: Fire and Ash is kicking respective ass, with a $24 million (+124% from Wednesday) Thursday for a $153.62 million week-long total. And with $60 million globally, it has now amassed $544.3 million worldwide. While James Cameron continues to do his patented “Egad… what a terrible debut wee… oh, wait, never mind” magic trick, there’s also just an avalanche of mainstream/wide release films of all shapes and sizes that are all performing at least as well as required for respective commercial success.

Yes, I’m now inclined to expect a domestic total closer to $500 million than $400 million (Christmas for Way of Water fell on its tenth day/second Sunday). Still, even if Fire and Ash ends up below or barely above the $425 million-grossing Lilo and Stitch and A Minecraft Movie, it’s still good news not just for Disney (whose Zootopia 2 is flirting with a $1.5 billion global finish) but theatres on a macro level. Why? Simple… unlike when Avatar opened in 2009 (against, uh, Did You Hear About the Morgans?) and when The Way of Water opened in 2022 (against… uh… Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s sixth weekend), it’s not just Avatar-or-bust for moviegoers this holiday season. Even if it doesn’t go on and on or stay forever this way, Avatar 3’s proverbial loss would still be Hollywood’s gain.

