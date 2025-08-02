Disney dropped the first teaser for Avatar: Fire & Ash online this past Monday, after a Fri-Sun “exclusive” run with Fantastic Four. The latest Zootopia 2 trailer, timed to DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys 2, dropped Wednesday morning. To no one’s surprise, Avatar 3 looks spectacular and awe-inspiring. I’m cautiously optimistic for Zootopia 2, artistically speaking, because (unlike Inside Out 2, Moana 2 and the Lilo & Stitch remake), it was intended as theatrical from the start. However, I’m concurrently pessimistic because Bob Iger’s Disney has spent the last three years, even before the 2024 election, scared of its own shadow.

Nonetheless, the Thanksgiving animated sequel and the year-end sci-fi threequel will rank among the biggest global grossers of 2025. Fun fact - Zootopia remains the second-biggest “wholly original” movie in terms of raw global earnings, becoming and remaining just the second original to pass $1 billion after James Cameron’s first $2.8 billion-earning Avatar. Even noting less certain overseas grosses (not just from China, where Zootopia earned $235 million in 2016), those last two tentpoles will likely earn so much in theaters worldwide that they’ll completely cover up what otherwise looks to be a pretty mediocre year for the Mouse House.

Yes, I’m writing this as we get… hints that Fantastic Four might have legs closer to Thor: Love and Thunder (2.39x its $144 million debut) than Spider-Man: Homecoming (2.85x its $117 million launch), alongside weak overseas grosses that imply an eventual cume closer to Ant-Man ($520 million in 2015) than Ant-Man and the Wasp ($620 million in 2018). Yes, Lilo & Stitch remains this year’s only $1 billion-plus grosser, a stat likely to stay until Zootopia 2 or Avatar 3. Yet alongside that unmitigated smash sits a slew of whiffs from Disney’s previously (Marvel) surefire (Pixar) brands (live-action remakes).

