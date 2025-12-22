Yes, I’ll assume that Disney’s various Avengers: Doomsday teasers debuting in theatres in the coming weeks are aimed not at the perpetually online. I’ll presume that the targeted audience is comparatively offline general moviegoers showing up for Avengers 3 and/or Zootopia 2. However, assuming online rumblings are accurate, having to sell the next Avengers flick on the backs of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. represents an admission by the studio that the various MCU heroes introduced since 2021 didn’t click. I can hope that 2010s nostalgia might serve as effective bait for a glorified backdoor pilot that will (re)introduce the entire post-Avengers: Endgame line-up (Ms. Marvel, the Eternals, Moon Knight, the Fantastic Four, etc.) to those who’ve drifted away from the franchise. However, at least in terms of initial marketing, it’s an admission of failure for the five years of new(er) characters that Disney introduced or integrated into the existing Marvel Studios continuity.

Astonishingly, even Sony’s Venom ($854 million in 2018) had more success in establishing “new” incarnations of new-to-cinema or previously adapted Marvel characters compared to any of Disney’s post-Endgame efforts. The film’s off-kilter, campy sensibility, anchored by Tom Hardy’s attempt to win an Oscar and a Razzie for the same performance, made this new incarnation of Venom popular, even for those who didn’t give a damn about the character or the continuity. Without arguing that Venom was “good, actually,” Hardy’s version of Eddie Brock facing off against a Carnage played by Woody Harrelson was exciting in and of itself. There Will Be Carnage ($505 million in 2021 without China) and The Last Dance ($487 million in 2024 with just $94 million in China) were conceived and sold as follow-ups that leaned into the specific goofiness (and LGBTQIA-friendly) elements that helped Venom stand out amid a superhero-saturated marketplace. Venom didn’t need a Spider-Man cameo to swing to the rescue.

Michael B. Jordan’s Creed trilogy grew commercially as Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa faded into the background. Ditto Spyglass’s Scream revival before… shortsighted decisions led to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s departures and Scream 7 being retrofitted as (apparently) a Neve Campbell-headlined Rise of Skywalker-like nostalgia-fest. Yes, Puss in Boots ($555 million in 2011) and The Last Wish ($485 million in 2023) earned far less than DreamWorks’ $755 million-$935 million Shrek sequels. However, Antonio Banderas’ “What if Zorro were a cat?” breakout character was popular enough to justify spin-offs. Until this past September, The Nun ($366 million in 2018) reigned as the top-grossing Conjuring movie. Ditto the Deadpool trilogy ($765 million, $785 million and $1.3 billion), topping every X-Men. Inflation and China notwithstanding, Venom had, before Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.1 billion in 2019, including $199 million in China), outgrossed every Peter Parker passion play save for Spider-Man 3 ($890 million in 2007). That’s supposed to be the goal.

