RIP to Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and a note on one of his underseen gems

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 can afford to earn a lot less than Five Nights at Freddy’s

Zootopia 2 continues to play very fast and very furious in China

Disney moves The Simpsons 2 to Labor Day, learning the lessons of Shang Chi

Netflix may well help theaters, but the problem is that it can afford to kill them

“Two blocks, right at Fatburger…”

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa passed away yesterday after suffering a stroke at the age of 75. The Japanese-born thespian was arguably best known for his turn as Shang Tsung in Paul W.S. Anderson’s Mortal Kombat, which turned 30 this past August. He amassed nearly 150 film, television, video game and/or voice-over credits in a career that spanned from 1986 (beginning with Big Trouble in Little China and The Last Emperor the following year) through 2023’s animated episodic Blue Eye Samurai. It was a thrill to see one of his more memorable villain turns on the big screen this past August at the Big Bad Film Fest’s Showdown in Little Tokyo screening.

Nonetheless, my favorite role of his was his supporting turn as the main henchman for Chris Walken’s… knowingly problematic “technically a white guy playing an Asian man” bad guy in the ping-pong comedy Balls of Fury. Starring Dan Folger in a table tennis riff on Enter the Dragon, the 2007 comedy offered against-type opportunities for both Tagawa and the legendary James Hong to flex their comedic muscles. Hong gets the broader turn as Folger’s blind would-be coach/trainer, while Tagawa goes full deadpan. Look, taste is subjective, and I’m not arguing the flick is some grand classic. Yet I still bust a gut at… well, either watch the compilation, just go to 2.45.

