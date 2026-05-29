A24’s Backrooms began its domestic box office sprint with a hearty $10.4 million in Thursday previews. That’s, quite obviously, the biggest preview gross ever for A24, just outright clobbering Civil War’s $2.9 million pre-weekend earnings and earning almost as much on Thursday as the action drama earned on its first previews-included $10.8 million opening day. That April 2024 release earned a studio-best $25.54 million opening weekend, which might get passed by Kane Parsons’s $10 million horror melodrama by the end of its first full day. Hell, Civil War eventually ended its domestic run with $68.8 million, which, pardon the broken record, Backrooms might eclipse by Sunday night. If that were to occur, and that’s perhaps a big “if,” it would end its domestic debut as A24’s third-biggest North American grosser behind Everything Everywhere All at Once ($77 million in 2022) and Marty Supreme ($96 million in 2025).

Before we get too excited, let’s do the math. A Thursday-to-weekend multiplier on par with Michael ($97 million from a $12.6 million Thursday) or Mortal Kombat II ($40 million/$5.2 million) gives the Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve-led creepypasta adaptation an $80 million opening weekend. That’d be essentially tied with Five Nights at Freddy’s (from a $10.3 million preview gross) and the over/under $80 million likes of Dune Part Two, Twisters, Project Hail Mary and Devil Wears Prada 2. A performance akin to Scream 7 ($65 million/$7.5 million), FNAF 2 ($64 million/$7.2 million), or It ($123 million/$13.5 million) puts it at $88-$94 million for the opening weekend. Even frontloading like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ($70 million/$11.4 million) would give Backrooms a $64 million domestic debut. Even Thursday-to-weekend legs on par with a Twilight sequel or The Dark Knight Rises would give this one $57 million by Sunday night.