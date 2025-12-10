A Fast (But Not Furious) Hour With... Barry Hertz

As we wait and see if and how Universal chooses to embark on a presumably final film in the $7.3 billion-grossing Fast & Furious saga, Barry Hertz’s recently released Welcome to the Family: The Explosive Story Behind Fast & Furious, The Blockbusters That Supercharged The World offers an impressively comprehensive and potentially definitive look at the 25-year underdog success story.

The author stopped by to offer his thoughts, some of which are in the book and some of which are “new to you,” regarding the many unexpected and unpredictable ups and downs, triumphs and tragedies, lucky breaks and unprecedented missed opportunities that slowly turned “a little car movie for spring break” into the top-grossing real-world, non-fantastical action-adventure franchise in Hollywood history.

Without rehashing the book’s highlights, I’ll note that Hertz, Chief Film Critic for Toronto’s The Globe and Mail, knows that many of the readers know many of the key events along the way. As such, he uses the history we know as the starting point for a dissection into the how, why and why not related to the movies and moments that made headline news in the entertainment ecosystem and beyond.

For example, Hertz discusses the Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson feud in terms of Vin being a Sylvester Stallone-ish “serious artist who found success only as a beefcake action hero” and Dwayne being an Arnold Schwarzenegger-ish “anything to please the crowds” showman. Maybe it’s good that Sly and Arnie didn’t truly team up until 2013’s Escape Plan, by which point neither of them had the butts-in-seats stardom to justify inflated egos.

And, without giving too much away, he drops at least two nuggets here that A) didn’t make the book and B) genuinely surprised me. Okay, so one of them — a most unusual but on-brand request/demand regarding failed attempts to lure Vin Diesel back for a straight-up Fast and the Furious 2 — might make you laugh out loud. Oh, and gasp when I foolishly reveal my initial thoughts 25 years ago upon seeing a trailer for that first Fast and the Furious.

Welcome to the Family Press Release

But beyond that, we discussed the unassuming nature of that first summer 2001 B-movie, which turned out to be, well, Fast and the Furious is to Speed as Driven is to Blown Away. We noted how Universal’s failure to lock a conventional sequel in place until years after the fact, with two kinda-sorta sequels arriving in the interim, played a crucial role in crafting a before-it-was-cool cinematic universe. We also noted the notion of many as “fan” — such as myself — coming late to the party, as I was among many who were otherwise indifferent to the first four films, only to be knocked out by the inexplicably spectacular Fast Five.

Anyway, among many other pleasures to be found in the prose and the conversation, I was most compelled by the in-hindsight reevaluation of Furious 7’s success in terms of keeping a post-mortem Paul Walker alive enough onscreen to bow out with grace. At the time, James Wan’s 2015 installment was an aspirational, fist-pumping, look-what-Hollywood-can-do success, in terms of technology, filmmaking craft, commercial success, and overall pop culture impact. Today? Well, like a lot of franchises, brands and showbiz players that inspired and entertained in the 2010s, there’s a particular “Die a hero or live long enough to become a villain” sentiment.

Cut to 2025 as Vin Diesel teases a “return” for Paul Walker’s protagonist that few fans actually want amid a still-in-limbo “final” chapter that will arguably only get made, presuming it does, because Fast X ended on a cliffhanger. For all that naval gazing and more (less stick-up-Scott’s-ass) conversation about what’s still among Hollywood’s definitive “rip-off, don’t remake” triumphs (Fast & the Furious in 2001 > Point Break in 2015), check out the conversation and then order the book, courtesy of Grand Central Publishing.