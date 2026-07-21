Consider this a kind of “spring cleaning, with a mix of stuff I meant to write about last week alongside a delinquent holdover weekend box office post. Oh, and there’s a good chance that The Odyssey becomes the 40th movie to earn $19 million on a Monday. That would be down just 38% from Sunday ($30.8 million) and give it around $142.5 million in four days. Among the 39 other $19 million-plus Monday grossers, sans inflation, only 12 were not holiday Mondays or during the year-end holiday blitz period. Of those twelve titles, the films with the lowest eventual domestic final gross were The Dark Knight Rises, with $449 million, and Finding Dory, with $486 million. For what that’s worth…

- Flashbacks to The Phantom Menace ’s opening weekend

- Sony brings Burn back from the dead.

- A live-action Tiana movie > a live-action Gaston movie, right?

- Does The Batman Part II have all the time in the world?

- Take two for Fox’s second X-Files movie…

Fewer and shorter trailers?

As Universal has done periodically, at least going back to the first teaser for M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit, which was an in-theaters-only surprise for opening-weekend Unfriended viewers, the first teaser for Jessica Chastain’s Other Mommy is available only to those who show up for The Odyssey. Well, at least for the moment, and for the showings that will actually have trailers. First, it’s a surprisingly potent and effective tease, even if it should have just ended at (spoiler spoiler).

I confirmed that it was the same trailer that was screened at CinemaCon. That it played better than it did in April might just have been a matter of my mood that past Thursday. Oddly enough, that was one of the few full-length trailers before my 2:00 p.m. regular DLP showing. The rest of the previews were closer to the truncated mini-trailers that preceded May 1999 theatrical showings of Fox’s Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace.

I was popping in partway to sample the film in “just a regular theater” to confirm that, yes, The Odyssey still worked (at least its first 30 minutes) in 2.35:1 sans PLF-related bells and whistles. As such, I didn’t mind that my “sample a big newbie to see the big trailers on a big screen” field trip didn’t quite work as intended. What’s also odd is that the trailers didn’t start until 2:07 p.m., while the movie started at 2:18 p.m.

I’m all for movies starting closer to 20 minutes after showtime than 30 minutes. That’s become a factor as to whether I can catch a weekday matinee and still pick up the kid(s) from school. However, I’d prefer fewer commercials – especially from the very chain you’re frequenting – rather than fewer movie trailers. Anyway, I won’t name the chain since I won’t presume, even with a few others sharing similar anecdotes last weekend, that my experience was the norm.

Besides, this is more of a curiosity than a criticism. And the 85-second red-band teaser for Mutiny kinda rocked. I dig the notion of “What if the one good part of Expendables 4, where Jason Statham is killing all the bad guys on a big boat, was just the whole movie?” As for the Other Mommy trailer, thoughts in terms of Blumhouse Atomic Monster hopefully getting some of its mojo back can wait until Universal releases it online (presumably) later this week.

P.S. — Having checked out Monday night’s “secret movie,” that film was also preceded by a pre-show reel of trailers and commercials that were closer to 20 minutes than 30 minutes. That will be something to keep an eye on. Oh, and Potsy Ponciroli’s Motor City was… well, the “no dialogue” gimmick was more organically applied in John Woo’s (not itself all that grand) Silent Night, while there’s so much slow motion that the 105-minute picture feels like it’s playing at half-speed.

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