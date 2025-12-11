Hey, it’s the poster for Alien Vs. Predator , which used to be a 20th Century Fox property but is now owned by the Walt Disney Company.

I have no intention of offering commentary, punditry and analysis during every moment of would-be “news” concerning Warner Bros.’ eventual fate. First, it’s too damn depressing, even if the best-case scenario (?) comes to pass. This is still yet another example of how the fabled and legendary film studio continues to be passed around like an unwanted (and often, I would argue, abused) foster child.

Even amid some kind of Christmas miracle in terms of an entirely benevolent buyer or David Zaslav declaring, “I wanted to be a movie mogul, and F*** you all, I’m gonna be a movie mogul,” it’s still a definitive example of how the streaming wars brought about a new normal that demands constant consolidation and new (manufactured) narrative arguing that all but the very largest companies cannot survive sans being merged or acquired. To paraphrase Air Bud, ain’t no rules says Warner Bros. can’t stay independent.

Second, more importantly in terms of day-to-day punditry, there’s a good chance that this “story” unfolds over a year or two with various twists, turns and circumstances that amount to little beyond “evidence of evidence” until a deal is done (or not done). While far more macro-sized significant, this risks becoming the equivalent of the constant back-and-forth over the fates of the various films whose 2020 releases were undercut by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, until WB made a firm decision over the fate of Wonder Woman 1984 – or when to release Tenet – everything was mere reading-the-tea-leaves speculation.

Fun fact - After 1.5 years of pointless post-Spectre speculation, Daniel Craig did indeed return to play James Bond for a fifth and final time in No Time to Die. Or, for another WB-specific example, how many times did we write about the newest would-be development concerning the Ben Affleck-directed solo Batman movie that never even came to be?

Forgive the digression, but it is absurd that, thanks to the current U.S. president’s machinations, meddling and motivations, Netflix has now emerged as the borderline “underdog” in this corporate tug-of-war. On its face, it would be better for Warner Bros., one of the five remaining “major” studios, to end up within a streaming giant that has little to no footprint in the theatrical exhibition ecosystem. WB and Paramount both ending up under the Skydance umbrella would be little different from Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Okay, so perhaps WB somehow remains independent (another reason to hope for a 2026 Blue Wave?), or is bought by a yet-unforeseen third party that treats the buy as an act of cultural good. Say, isn’t George Soros supposed to be some kind of tree-hugging commie hippie billionaire? Even then, we can probably only hope that things remain as they have been in terms of the production, distribution, and licensing of film, television, and related “content.” But the status quo isn’t exactly aspirational at the moment.

Assuming that WB ends up in the hands of Netflix (which now seems like the lesser of two evils) or Skydance (which, in terms of artistic, economic *and* sociopolitical consolidation including potential ill intent from enemies foreign and domestic) now seems closer to a doomsday scenario), we still don’t know which of the various positive and negative results – beyond almost certainly yet another flood of industry layoffs – will actually occur. We can guestimate and speculate, but it’s mostly down to personal choices made by shareholders and would-be titans of industry. After all, if this were all about logic, we probably wouldn’t be in this mess.

This isn’t to say “Don’t write about it” or “Don’t offer your hopefully educated thoughts on the subject.” However, I might advise that you, if you can, “Don’t spend the next 18 months chasing non-existent, Dan Brown-style clues that, with the likely outcome being either Netflix or Skydance owning WB, may well be a matter of a coin toss. Moreover, “Don’t expect The Outside Scoop to be the daily WB/Netflix/Skydance Show” for the next eighteen months.

And it’ll only partially be because I don’t want it to be. Sure, I may have a post here and there, or maybe a mini-post amid a newsletter if something concrete actually takes form, but this isn’t the 2014 Sony hack. That incident, climaxing in the removal (from major theater chains) of The Interview 11 years ago as a capitulation to apparent terrorists, was a stunning, world-changing story played out over a few weeks in mid-to-late December.

We may not know the outcome and the consequences until we have a new Congress, if not a new President, both of which would likely impact the endgame. Remember when the entertainment industry was supposed to be an escape from the conflicts and chaos of the real world?

Share

Leave a comment