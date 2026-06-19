Toy Story 5 got off to a splendid start at the domestic box office, with $17.5 million in Thursday preview grosses. Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris’ animated follow-up will enter the weekend with $43 million in worldwide box office. The domestic advance-day grosses represent the second-largest pre-weekend preview total for an animated film, right above Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($17.4 million in 2023). Amusingly enough, Toy Story 4’s $12 million pre-weekend total was itself the second-biggest such gross for a toon back in June 2019. Slight digression, but I’d expect Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to finally dethrone Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million in 2018) for the biggest pre-weekend toon total when it swings into theaters on this same weekend next year.

Beyond the Spider-Verse would earn $121 million in its opening weekend and be correctly hailed as a blowout victory. However, Toy Story 4’s $120 million opening weekend was initially seen as a modest underperformer. It had been tracking closer to an Incredibles 2-sized debut, while Toy Story 3 had opened with $110 million way back in June 2010 (from a… ha ha.. $4 million midnight/Thursday gross). However, once it started vacuuming up the money over its first few weekdays and then barely dropped 50% in weekend two… well, we shouldn’t panic if this latest Pixar play-thing passion play opens closer to Frozen II ($130 million from a $8.5 million Thursday) than Inside Out 2 ($154 million from a $13 million Thursday).

I’m not actually expecting to have to defend a domestic debut “only” on par with Spider-Verse 2, Toy Story 4 or the then-record $135 million launch of Finding Dory in June 2016. Thursday-to-weekend legs on par with Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 would give it a $172-$175 million opening weekend. Holiday weekend asterisks aside, preview-to-Fri-Sun-weekend legs on par with Lilo & Stitch ($145 million Fri-Sun/$189 million Fri-Mon from a $14.5 million Thursday) and Moana 2 (a $140 million Fri-Sun after a $13.8 million Tuesday amid a $225 million Wed-Sun launch) give Toy Story 5 a $175 million weekend. Offhand, slightly more frontloading and thus a Fri-Sun opening “only” on par with Inside Out 2 seems like the “pessimistic” guestimate.

With solid reviews (94% fresh with a 7.8/10 average critic score) alongside an obvious built-in interest factor, the only “danger” for the weekend is that the film is less of a “must-see right now” picture than an Avengers movie or an Incredibles sequel. General audiences will show up, but maybe as soon as convenient, rather than ASAP. While it might be my least favorite Toy Story sequel, that’s a little like saying The Two Towers is my least favorite Lord of the Rings movie, and I can’t imagine paying consumers walking away anything less than satisfied. There’s little reason to expect Toy Story 5 not to make “all the money”; it’s just a question of how quickly it does so.

A24’s Levictus earned $460,000 on Thursday for a likely over/under $4 million weekend debut. Meanwhile, Obsession celebrated its last day atop the daily box office charts (since the Pixar previews are folded into Friday) with a $2.98 million (-24% from last Thursday) gross, passing the $200 million mark. Focus Features and Blumhouse’s $750k horror flick, which Focus picked up from TIFF for $15 million, is also about to pass $300 million worldwide, making it the fifth-biggest original chiller ever. What’s curious and possibly record-setting is that it never once topped the domestic weekend box office but was the top-grossing movie on its first four weekdays and a total of ten of its first 35 days in theaters, including 58% of its 17 total weekdays.

Disclosure Day ended its first week with $61.2 million in North America, a solid 1.39x its $44 million domestic debut, thus entering its second weekend with roughly $130 million globally. Michael is still pulling in $500k-a-day, and will enter the weekend with $366 million from a $97 million debut. By the way, when I noted Obsession had the 16th-largest fifth-weekend gross for any wide opener, and that over half the bigger such grossers were $100 million-plus openers, two of the under-$100 million openers were Michael and Project Hail Mary (which opened with $81 million). All three of these films opened within the last 90 days. Finally, for now, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will cross $340 million domestically on its 80th day in theaters.

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