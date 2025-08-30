The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everton Carter's avatar
Everton Carter
1d

Captain America was one of my top 5 favourite Super heroes. I spent a very long time looking forward to this movie. Fonally, Marvel were going to get a real movie. Not Hammond's Spider-Man TV show re-edited into a "movie". Needless to say no cinemas had it "coming soon."

Eventually there it was in our local video shop in glorious VHS. My sister (also a big Captain America fan) were ... disappointed. That said, you could feel the earnestness coming out of the screen lije a plasticy shield hurtling along a wire.

Honestly, not least because the character design, concept & physics were so difficult (add in the American governments never ending attempts to make their country as unpopular as possible Nation wise, if not Cool-factor wise, we thought that was the best a live-action Cap was ever going to be.

Thank goodness for Joe Johnston and Marcus & McFeely. The First Avenger was a genuine step up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Travis Earl's avatar
Travis Earl
14hEdited

This piece was brilliant. Really articulated a problem that I had with the general lack of a theme in comic book movies in the 2010s, which made them poorer for it. Outside of Black Panther and Civil War (and the politics in that are problematic af) the movies had nothing to say. Like what was the “message” of Endgame? You can bring your friends back from the dead if you use The Secret to will time travel into existence? That’s why Marvel’s had no cultural staying power. I’ll take less competent filmmaking that embraces its themes than a bland corporatist product design to appease the maximum amount of people without ruffling feathers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Scott Mendelson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Mendelson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture