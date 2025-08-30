Yes, I’m aware of the irony of journalists and action movie junkies packing the (quite impressive) LOOK Dine-In Theater in Glendale for the purpose of celebrating old-school rough-and-tumble adventure films, only for the main event (or one of the main events) to be the long-lost version of a Marvel comic book superhero movie. After all, it was the comic book superhero that helped turn the star-driven, real-world actioner into an (in terms of wide theatrical viability) endangered species. But I digress. My favorite Big Bad Film Fest flick remains Gladiator Underground. The most enjoyable screening was Showdown in Little Tokyo alongside folks who relished its specific pleasures. However, I won’t pretend that, in terms of pre-screening interest and decades-long curiosity, finally getting a look at the fabled (I wasn’t even sure it existed until recently) director’s cut of Albert Pyun’s Captain America was not the weekend’s de facto highlight.

While its existence is undeniably positive, I won’t claim that this version is a lost masterpiece. It’s a terrible *action movie*, and actually offers a comparatively less poignant ending. The initial version’s climax concerned the discovery and recording of a pivotal piece of piano music. This subplot is missing, with the hunt for the Red Skull’s real name resolved in a more straightforward, almost accidental fashion. Even amid the fractured narrative, the back half of this admitted work print is overloaded with campy chases that conflict with the horrific events that transpire before our reawakened hero re-answers the call. Too much of the added material merely clarifies how the Red Skull’s goons so easily track our heroes, answering a question I’ve never asked. While it may be an uncovered treasure for Pyun fans and comic book movie completists, it’s more a fascinating cultural curiosity than an objectively great comic book movie.

“Because of you, I have the chance to make a wrong thing right. I thank you for that.”

I had watched the 1990 Captain America on VHS and HBO many times when I was a kid. Back then, even when the mere existence of a movie like this was automatically somewhat special, I knew that (ironically compared to the two-part premiere of CBS’s The Flash) it wasn’t very good. However, its present-tense politics and defeatist mourning made it stand out alongside the post-Batman pulp hero actioners. The periodic brutal violence only made it “cooler” to 11-year-old me. This version runs 10-15 minutes longer but is a vastly different film. The 95-minute “theatrical cut” runs entirely linear, with a first-act World War II origin story leading to a second act set amid Steve’s post-awakening attempts to reconnect with his former life and a third act pitting Captain America against the still-alive Red Skull. This version is almost chaotically non-linear, with the “Steve becomes Captain America” material revealed via flashbacks.

I can understand “the studio” (21st Century Pictures?) panicking over the non-linear structure, emphasis on Steve’s “man out of time” misery over costumed superheroics, and overall “America, fuck no!” mentality. Like WB’s Justice League (comparatively merely an “edit this four-hour tone poem into a coherent two-hour popcorn-er” film school exercise), there was a happy medium between what the director intended and what the audience got. Still, at its best, with its real-world topicality and emphasis on melancholy over mayhem, alongside Scott Paulin’s still shockingly sympathetic (but still relentlessly evil) supervillain turn, this Captain America feels like a dry run for the “comic book film that feels like a real movie” gimmick that helped the genre conquer 2010s Hollywood. Just as Matt Salinger’s reawakened nomad mourns for the better America that his 50-year absence perhaps prevented, I mourn for what the blockbuster landscape might have been had this version been embraced.

“If we don’t take this medicine now, we’ll all die. Slowly... but we’ll die.”

In a less tentpole-or-bust time, films of all types were able to be topical, confrontational, aspirationally political, and unapologetically partisan, without the need for a yellow highlighter, in a way that would now be deemed courageous. For example, Wild Wild West featured a stridently racist supervillain (a scenery-chewing Kenneth Branagh) whose bigotry threatens an entire nation. Candyman: Day of the Dead could be blunt about mid-’90s institutional bigotry in and around big-city law enforcement. That both films are arguably “bad, actually” is the point. To paraphrase a famous MCU villain, the big-screen heroes of the post-9/11 decades quickly became more preoccupied with saving the world than changing it. Present-tense issues were, at best, offered in parable while mostly encased in comforting, fantastical metaphors. However, this 35-year-old low-budget superhero film features Red Skull kidnapping and attempting to brainwash a Jimmy Carter-like president who refuses to back down from preventing environmental catastrophe.

Beyond comic book supervillainy (including Red Skull’s evil organization claiming credit for assassinating JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.), it’s a relic from when apolitical comedies like The Naked Gun 2 1/2 would depict corporate polluters as undeniable villains. That was, especially in hindsight, preferable to “complex” villains in films like (quality notwithstanding) Kingsman, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Aquaman, and Avengers: Infinity War, who aimed to destroy humanity to save the planet. Both cuts of this Captain America are set in the real world as the country grapples with post-Watergate cynicism toward the end of a decade-long “Morning in America” con. It’s a reminder that MCU and DC Films spent the 2010s mostly re-litigating the “War on Terror.” It remains a grim irony that DC Films concluded with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman promising to help humanity save itself, not from fantastical terrorism or foreign invasion, but from the here-and-now climate apocalypse.

“Then come to me, my brother. Let us see if this heart of yours is stronger than my hate.”

Unlike the MCU’s incarnation, Steve Rogers awakens not as a revered figure with a government-sanctioned support system, but rather into a world that is both unaware of his existence and indifferent to his values. That’s not to remotely suggest that this movie is “better” than the Chris Evans-starring Captain America trilogy. Joe Johnston’s The First Avenger remains my favorite MCU film. Alongside its quality as a ripping adventure yarn, its initial presentation of Steve Rogers as an orphaned underdog seeking a way to stand up to bullies seemed aspirational several years before “toxic masculinity” became SEO fodder. However, the 2010s superhero movies primarily focused not on underdogs or members of the social or economic underclass, but on characters already at the top of the food chain. The powers that these (mostly white and mostly male) gods, kings, tycoons and spies gained or discovered often merely made them even more omnipotent.

Conversely, Blue Beetle, the second-to-last DC Films flick, was an underdog narrative centered on working-class, non-white protagonists, while positioning corporate tycoons as the baddies. The Xolo Maridueña-starring sci-fi fantasy shared more in common with Speed Racer than Spider-Man: Homecoming, and played as an answer to/apology for 15 years of post-Iron Man Ubermensch fantasies. Both cuts of Captain America exemplify how IP-specific actioners often borrowed from the James Bond series for that recognizable template. Both are among Hollywood’s first “biggies” — followed by Star Trek VI, GoldenEye and Mission: Impossible — to reckon with America and/or England’s national identity after the Cold War. However, Albert Pyun’s cut, with its haunting Tangerine Dream-like score, tearful eulogies for the failed promise of the Baby Boomer generation, and traumatizing violence directed at the powerless, feels like a film from a timeline where Hollywood’s power fantasies didn’t become almost exclusively focused on the already powerful.

