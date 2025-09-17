A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025)

110 minutes

rated R for “language”

Opening the week of September 19 courtesy of Sony Pictures

The best and worst thing one might say about Columbia and 30West’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is that it’s very much a “what you see is what you get” feature. Its pleasures are mostly surface level, by which I mean the conflicts, revelations and emotional catharsis that you’d expect when walking into the auditorium. Not unlike Brad Bird’s (far more “mystery box”-marketed) Tomorrowland, the picture registers as a slight retroactive disappointment for not delivering a mind-bending, awe-inspiring, or even supremely heartwarming/heartbreaking finale. I noted to a colleague, not entirely in jest, that it reminded me of Jurassic Park III, cutting to credits after what seems like the end of the second act. However, like most journeys of note, be they big, beautiful and/or bold, the destination is perhaps less important than the pleasures and poignancy of its various stops along the way.

Penned by Seth Reiss (The Menu) and directed by Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang), Sony’s melodrama gets most of its impact from its top-billed stars, as Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie so (understandably) dominate the proceedings that it’s almost a surprise when any other actor gets to speak beyond exposition or stage direction. Unlike Destination Wedding, a non-fantastical and more comedic romance also about two self-loathing, stupidly-hot singles (Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder) meeting up at a wedding, other actors do speak. The 111-minute drama is 99% focused upon the guilt-ridden Sarah and self-torturing David as they (for reasons not worth preemptively explaining) end up sharing a rental car whose GPS insists on taking them on a… what’s the title of the film again? Whether the trip merits that overzealous pitch, it sometimes feels smaller in scale than the finale of Elizabethtown, is a matter of opinion.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey photos, courtesy of Sony

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey qualifies as, if little else, an acting treat courtesy of Farrell and Robbie. It’s only their movie star powers that primarily mask how thinly sketched the protagonists are beyond “sad adults unwilling to roll the dice on long-term commitment.” Okay, so Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge offer a few cameo-sized moments of overt quirkiness that – judging by Kline’s weathered, almost haunted expression – might mask something more insidious. Some of its key pit stops, such as unusual reunions with parental figures (ironically reminiscent of Avengers: Endgame’s best sequences from back when the MCU trusted itself) and a hauntingly cryptic first act, work in the moment. Again, even if the destination doesn’t amount to much, some of the pit stops along the way are genuinely moving and insightful, and the as-it-unfolds question of what it all might lead to inspires a certain intrigue.

In an industry that’s only now trying to claw back from two decades dominated by all-quadrant, comparatively sexless and/or passionless action fantasy franchise flicks, two impossibly good-looking movie stars flirting, debating and opining amid sometimes gorgeous locales might be “enough.” To be fair, the mostly grounded romantic drama was already something of an endangered species outside of the Nicholas Sparks sub-genre back when James Gray’s Two Lovers came and went in 2009. It’s telling that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is Robbie’s first “not a period piece, franchise flick or biopic” vehicle since Focus in early 2015. Nonetheless, the succinct picture doesn’t try to outsmart or out-wonder itself. It tells a focused story whereby our lost souls revisit crucial moments from their lives and – sans any real-world consequence (this isn’t time travel) – attempt to do things differently or make the same mistakes a second time.

If this review seems a bit obtuse, that’s because there isn’t a lot to subtly imply or cryptically deconstruct about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It’s refreshingly R-rated merely because it allows its grown-up characters to use four-letter words, while wearing its heart and its thesis on its sleeve. It’s less like “Hollywood spent $60 million on a Kogonada film” and more “Kogonada was hired to direct in hopes of securing a better, more nuanced and visually dynamic studio programmer.” That’s how the system worked when indie darlings then got mid-budget studio movie money to enliven or ennoble otherwise run-of-the-mill genre flicks. Romantic dramas between adults with (or without) a touch of fantasy used to be “a movie.” I miss when I didn’t have to “grade” films like The Lake House (which remains a moving and mournful pre-social media meditation on adult loneliness) on a curve.

