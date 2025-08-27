The Outside Scoop

Steve
11h

Awesome to see you mention Albert Pyun and Mark Lester. I did several films with Albert and one with Mark. I ran into Albert about a year after we’d shot Radioactive Dreams and asked how it was going in the editing room. He replied “Great. I moved the beginning to the middle and the end to the beginning and it’s getting better.” Albert always had a better eye than skill at writing or his career might not have been so obscure. Mark meanwhile was an idiot.

