I usually don’t participate in the “film festival” circuit because they tend to be far from home and require being away from my wife and/or kids for many days. The story I always share is that when I first started “blogging,” back in March 2008 (re - Mendelson’s Memos for those who remember), I told people I’d fly to Sundance or travel to Venice when my kids were old enough that they no longer thought I was cool and/or didn’t care as much if I was away for a week or so. Well, as my firstborn just turned 18 yesterday (while starting her first day at UC Channel Islands), my teen daughter, my 14-year-old son and my decade-old son still seem to want me around. Or, they do to the extent that I try to be selective about “work trips.”

I have attended CinemaCon a few times, since it’s a short drive and is “business-focused” enough to be more professionally valuable than flying to Toronto and getting the first look at the would-be Oscar frontrunners. I actually flew to Zurich in September 2016 after a media contact essentially sponsored me for a Q&A that I conducted with American Pastoral director Ewan McGregor. Yes, I have done Q&As before, so if you want me for that purpose, you know how to find me. Nonetheless, I offer this past-tense exposition to explain somewhat that when I say The Big Bad Film Festival was “excellent and lots of fun, actually,” I’m not speaking with much authority in terms of consistent, single-location festivals. However, it was a fine mix of present-tense entertainment alongside a genuine sense of mourning for what wasn’t to be.

Gladiator Underground - Saving the best for… first?

The 50-hour festival started with the world premiere of Chaya Supannarat’s Gladiator Underground and ended with a 10th anniversary screening of the Tony Jaa and Wu Jing (just before he became an in-country butts-in-seats draw)-starring SP2: A Time for Consequences. The only “problem” I had with the festival was that Gladiator Underground became a “first new flick best” situation. The low-budget but high-energy martial arts tournament flick is the best would-be Street Fighter II or Mortal Kombat movie ever made. However, in terms of the setting and how the fights play out, it’s probably closer to a theoretical Pit Fighter movie. I was amazed at how efficiently Supeannarat and her team established the protagonists, antagonists and the various colorful combatants. Everyone is at least somewhat defined, even if only (video game-style) by their appearance, broad personality and fighting style.

The tournament begins around 25 minutes into the over/under 95-minute flick. We get a slew of expertly constructed and composed squabbles that always look and feel a little different from one another. We also get opponents who, again, we’re talking Punch-Out level characterization, earn our immediate interest and curiosity. The crime-sponsored competition comes with colorful mobsters and villains offering entertainment value when fists are not flying, and a specific set of rules and in-tournament gimmicks (like spending money to spin a wheel to arm your preferred competitor). I’m not sure my tournament would allow folks to place bets on matches that have already begun, but who am I to judge? I don’t know when Gladiator Underground will be available to the public, but the delightful addition to the Bloodsport formula will absolutely be worth your time when it is.

Mason Gooding should be a movie star.

Friday night closed out with a 10 p.m. screening of Scott Adkins’ upcoming Prisoners of War. The World War II-set action drama, which (generically speaking) primarily works as an action-specific riff on Rescue Dawn and Unbroken, arrives on VOD and EST on September 19. It’s not going to top anyone’s “favorite Adkins movie” list, but it was clearly about giving the action star a chance to flex his “dramatic acting” muscles. It also respectfully toed the line between acknowledging the horrors of the Japanese POW camps (not exactly a secret, natch) without veering into xenophobic yellow peril. Saturday began at noon with the West Coast premiere of Yu Irie’s Samurai Fury. Honestly, the loose Seven Samurai “homage” played more specifically like a less engrossing riff on Takashi Mike’s 13 Assassins. However, your mileage may vary, and Well Go USA will drop the flick on October 7.

Steven C. Miller’s just-released Under Fire screened on Saturday afternoon. It features rock-solid “buddy cop” chemistry between Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding. The (mostly) single-location “trapped in continuous peril” flick bemusingly arrives less than a year after Sprouse’s redemption-seeking military hero was pitted against Gooding’s “ex-military terrorist doing bad things for bad reasons” in Patrick Lussier’s enjoyable “Die Hard in a traffic jam” flick Aftermath. The “Netflix original” (at least in terms of domestic distribution, along with Under Fire suggests that I’ll happily watch Sprouse and Gooding (who, as noted after Heart Eyes, should absolutely be a “new movie star” in terms of talent, screen presence and charisma) as a Richard Pryor/Gene Wilder duo in the (mostly) direct-to-consumer action sandbox. Unrelated, but I need to check out Pools, a melodrama featuring Gooding in a (seemingly) non-action/horror role that also features the always engrossing Odessa A’zion.

On Sunday, the lord rested (but Yasukaze Motomiya could not)…

The world premiere of Affinity followed the slew of Sunday morning shorts (more on that briefly). The Brandon Slagle-directed sci-fi melodrama sometimes felt, in its lower-budget genre trappings and occasionally disquieting, eerie tone, like a modern-day ode to the late Albert Pyun. More on that irony momentarily. It wasn’t my favorite of the bunch, but you’re there to watch Marko Zaror in an outright leading role; it’s a swift 82 minutes long. The last “new” movie was the North American premiere of the Hiroyuki Tsuj-directed and Koichi Sakamoto-choreographed (as in the film’s “action director”) Isolated. Sakamoto, who choreographed the fight scenes for the original Power Rangers shows and eventually served as a producer on the various 2000s iterations, participated in a Q&A with the Action For Everyone podcast hosts, which was a nice mix of justified fawning alongside nitty-gritty trivia and dissection.

As for the movie, it’s perhaps overly convoluted and a bit too overplotted, but it works as intended as a near non-stop parade of fight scenes and violent set pieces. The elevator pitch: An anti-hero cop ventures into the proverbial enemy territory to rescue a kidnapped colleague and must face off against a deluge of martial arts masters from various nations around the world. And that’s basically what the film delivers, sometimes playing like The Raid or Dredd redone as a side-scrolling video game with almost literal cut scenes (in the form of flashbacks) that flesh out the circumstances. It’s a highly entertaining genre entry with excellent action sequences, even if (not unlike this rambling sentence) the plot somewhat outsmarts itself in an attempt to appear to be more than meets the eye. Since I had already seen SP2, I departed after the Isolated post-film discussion.

Coming up short…

Sunday began with nine short films, all of which (along with the three that preceded certain features) were relatively impressive, even if I was amused at how many — and this is neither criticism nor compliment — appropriated specific video game tropes and were implicitly or explicitly about young men overcoming traumas inflicted upon them by abusive fathers. Beyond that, the opener, which preceded Gladiator Underground, offered a bemusing thrill ride involving martial arts within and outside a car amid a compromised food-delivery order. The final short of the “shorts,” Ángel G. Brophy’s Angie, was a bigger (and longer) blow-out concerning another delivery driver who must choose whether to intercede when her delivery locale reveals less-than-savory activities and ticking-clock peril.

All the shorts offered clever concepts (like an office brawl between a desk jockey and a janitor), intriguing visuals (I wondered if NYX was a loose spin-off of Clive Barker’s Lord of Illusions… but that’s spelled “Nix,” so my mistake) and/or just sustained sequences of folks who know how to entertainingly beat the hell out of each other doing that vodoo that they do so well. We’ve all discussed how, amid an entertainment industry somewhat defined by a reliance on computer-generated imagery, the promise of authenticity and “believe your eyes” spectacle has become a sought-after special effect (or at least an SEO-friendly talking point). These films offer, at the very least, precisely that. And yet the proven ability to craft and create spellbinding action sometimes seems to be the least essential ingredient when Hollywood hires filmmakers for the next allegedly action-packed franchise film.

Lee-ving us wanting more…

Oh, right, I forgot two of the Saturday events: a screening of Mark L. Lester’s Showdown in Little Tokyo and the West Coast debut of the long-fabled Albert Pyun cut of his 1990 Captain America movie (which will be its own post, natch). The shameless, over-the-top and stunningly fat-free 78-minute Dolph Lundgren/Brandon Lee actioner remains among the most “platonic ideal” (alongside, I’d argue, Cobra, Death Wish 3 and eventually Stone Cold) among stereotypical mid-1980s-to-early-1990s Hollywood cop-and-robbers action movies. Everything that you think of when it comes to this specific genre (reckless supercops, diabolical foreign drug dealers, a sky-high body count with no post-mortem consequence, copious imperiled and victimized naked women, etc.) is present and accounted for in gleeful excess. Actually, the film is so damn short there’s not even time to meet the angry superior officer who probably *should* have suspended these “play by zero rules” cops.

The gleefully violent and vulgar film was “problematic” even back in 1991. Yet, time has been kind to it in terms of its “so absurd that it can’t be dissected amid serious social criticism” absurdity. Beyond the outright cartoonishness, there’s an explicit gee-whiz homoeroticism in play that would today qualify as “healthy” or “non-toxic” masculinity. Moreover, the screening was yet another reminder of how we *twice* lost out on a wildly charismatic Asian-American actor becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars. As I’ve waxed not-so-poetically about before, just imagine what it might have meant for broader culture had A) Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon had spawned an ongoing franchise to rival the (not exactly on an all-time high) Roger Moore 007 films and/or B) Brandon Lee had not been killed on set 20 years later while making what likely would have been his breakout vehicle, The Crow.

Epilogue

Beyond the obvious “What if Bruce Lee and Brandon Lee had lived and become Hollywood movie stars?” scenario, the fest reminded me that the 2020 box office was set to be ruled mainly by mostly real-world (or less fantastical) actioners like Bad Boys For Life, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Mulan, Black Widow and even Tenet (happy fifth anniversary?) before a global pandemic sent the slate scattering into the wind. It’s a reminder that Hollywood finally figured out that trying to turn every handsome white guy into the next Tom Cruise *and* asking those would-be stars to headline their own personal Legend, was a losing strategy just in time for audiences to stop showing up to movies based on the actors. Alongside the streaming bubble, this stranded generations of “not a white guy” talent in past-their-peak franchises, direct-to-consumer flicks or studio programmers nobody sees.

In today’s Hollywood, the priority is often about not rocking the boat or acting in any way that might theoretically “harm” long-term brand management. Even two decades ago, a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel or a Matrix follow-up was partially about providing a “Top this, if you can!” big-budget experience. Today, it’s almost a shock when a given IP flick like Superman colors slightly outside the lines and does more than try not to piss off the “fans.” The result is that, and I’ll happily eat shit if I’m wrong, I’ll expect a big-budget Mortal Kombat sequel to offer action scenes and marquee characters somewhat inferior to the micro-budget Gladiator Underground. That said, the folks presenting and attending this year’s Big Bad Film Fest could be the start of something approximating a… sorry/not sorry better tomorrow.

I’ve discussed the notion that horror remains a viable theatrical genre, even with originals and new-to-you remakes, partially because the scary movie reaps the rewards of being covered by an educated, authoritative, and awareness-creating media ecosystem. Sites like Bloody Disgusting and Fangoria — and obviously the journalists, critics and pundits who populate their bylines — have given horror a leg up on almost any theatrical genre outside of SEO-friendly franchise flicks. That only came about in the last 15 years, after decades during which (most) horror was considered the lowest of lows, both in terms of presumed quality and cultural value. I’m just happy that Wes Craven, who passed away ten years ago this week, lived just long enough to see the first waves of the sea change. And yes, action movies (they are called “motion pictures” for a reason) should be next in line.

To the extent that such a thing has a shot in hell of happening, and that includes the likes of 87North becoming a more aggressive producer of “cheap enough but also big enough” high-concept actioners akin to what Blumhouse pulled off in the 2010s, the folks sitting around me are on the frontlines. I’m at best a tourist in this respective playground, and my “bias” is in relation to what could again be viable at the mainstream theatrical level. It’s not the movies that need to improve, but rather a reeducation of what audiences consider theater-worthy with the help of an active, genre-specific press that educates its readers and creates awareness of “what, when and why,” even if the films eventually artistically underwhelm. “What can be” is a theatrical ecosystem where a Novocaine has at least as much of a chance at breaking out as a Heart Eyes.