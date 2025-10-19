Ending a two-year commercial cold streak for Blumhouse, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill’s The Black Phone 2 topped the weekend box office with $26.5 million in North America and $42 million worldwide. That’s a solid uptick, even noting inflation, from its June 2022 predecessor, which debuted with $23.6 million in North America before legging out to $90 million here and $161 million everywhere on a $17 million budget. I wouldn’t automatically expect similar legs, just because it’s a sequel, but a sequel like this debuting with slightly higher opening weekend grosses is already a relative win.

Besides, a run like Paramount’s Smile 2 last year ($69 million domestic and $139 million worldwide from a $23 million/$46 million debut) would give Universal and Blumhouse’s $30 million sequel around $80 million stateside and around $125 million worldwide. However, both Smile movies pulled over/under 50% domestic and 50% overseas, while The Black Phone skewed 56/44 in 2022. As such, the Madeleine McGraw/Mason Thames/Ethan Hawke snow-bound chiller might just *grab* (it’s a pun, see, because Hawke plays The Grabber who abducts young boys and murders them in his basement… laugh, damn you!) around $140 million globally.

Regardless, with decent reviews (74% and 6.5/10 from Rotten Tomatoes), good-enough buzz (including a fine-for-horror B from Cinemascore), this is the kind of all-around win Blumhouse has been lacking for all of 2024 and most of 2025. I mean, if you want to be obnoxious and note the “bad movie but that’s okay cause the kids dug it” nature of Five Nights at Freddy’s in October 2023 and the fact that (while I dug it well enough) Insidious: The Red Door wasn’t exactly a critical favorite, Blumhouse hasn’t had a combined critical/commercial success since the first M3GAN in January 2023.