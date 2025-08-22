In tonight’s glorious newsletter…!

The Cat in the Hat will not go splat on February 27 of next year. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s debut toon (at least in terms of the most recent attempts to grab a real footprint in the realm of theatrical animation) will instead open on November 26, oh dear! The delay isn’t wrong; it gives the filmmakers more time to… fuck it, this is hard and I’m trying to publish by 10:00 p.m.

The Bill Hader-starring animated The Cat in the Hat (or, as I’m calling it entirely for my own amusement, Funny Games 4 Kidz) will open on essentially the kick-off slot to the 2026 holiday season. That is where the likes of Chicken Little, Wreck-It Ralph, Megamind and A Christmas Carol have debuted to varying levels of fortune and glory. I’m not thrilled at the idea of any would-be biggie opening later in the year, primarily out of fear that we’ll get another “nothing big until March or April” situation like we had in 2024 and 2025. However, glancing at the schedule, Sony’s Goat will debut on February 13 and Pixar’s Hopper will drop on March 6.

As such, I’m not seeing any industry-wide harm beyond not yet knowing if WB’s animation revival will “work” in terms of the first biggie. Anyway, as of now, February 27 belongs exclusively to Scream 7, a film that might have a more complicated discourse than Michael, while The Cat in the Hat has now planted its flag unopposed in early November. The thinking is, not incorrectly, that a well-received Cat in the Hat toon will last out into the Thanksgiving weekend and then into early December.

And with Shrek 5 running from Avengers: Doomsday like a coward, Cat in the Hat will be the big toon in town until (presuming it no longer needs to vacate) Ice Age 6 in December. In a sane ecosystem, there would be room for more. Once upon a time, Megamind, Due Date and For Colored Girls all opened concurrently with (respectively) $46 million, $33 million and $20 million. We used to be a country, etc., etc.

