Welp, here’s yet another example of “what conventional wisdom says makes money > what actually makes money.” If you recall, last Martin Luther King Jr. weekend saw Sony offering up One of Them Days, a Keke Palmer and SZA-starring present-tense and of-the-moment non-fantastical comedy that opened with around $14 million. It legged out to $50 million in North America. Sure, it earned a whopping 1.8 million overseas, but that’s where the $14 million budget came in. This MLK weekend, Sony is offering not another slice-of-life comedy but The Bone Temple, a $64 million sequel to last year’s legacy sequel to the briefly popular 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later “franchise.” Even with strong reviews, the second chapter of a preordained trilogy earned a whopping $5.6 million on its first day. Barring a miracle, it’ll earn around $12 million over the Fri-Sun part of a $13.9 million Fri-Mon holiday debut. That’s below the $5.8 million in Thursday previews amid a $14 million full opening day for 28 Years Later.

