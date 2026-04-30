I am counting Michael as a summer kick-off title, for the same reason I counted Fast Five in 2011, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, and Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Pending the Wednesday grosses, the 2026 summer season began with a (roughly) $260 million-and-counting worldwide kick in the ass. I’ll presume that Lionsgate’s seasonal curtain raiser will have (spitball math) around $130 million domestically by the time 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2 rides into theaters with what could easily be another $70-$90 million opening weekend. WB/New Line’s Mortal Kombat II might be yet another sequel to a year-of-Project Popcorn release to open with about as much as its respective predecessor earned in total. Two weeks after that, Memorial Day weekend offers up Disney’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, which might have to suffer with a mere over/under $90 million Fri-Mon domestic debut. And then, and then…The summer can (idealistically) be summed up as “Yes, and…”

For the first summer season in nearly a decade, there seems to be a surplus of movies opening wide every weekend. Not every picture will score respective best-case-scenario box office. Not every counterprogrammer will connect. Yet, there’s enough here and there so that not every offering is a do-or-die release. For example, if The Devil Wears Prada 2 really opens with over/under $80 million this weekend, will AMC or Disney be that displeased if The Mandalorian and Grogu (presuming solid reviews and buzz) only earns that much in its Fri-Mon holiday launch? Yes, every picture is judged by its specific commercial responsibilities, but the “put movies in theaters” ecosystem this season won’t depend on a few coin-toss tentpoles. Whether theaters crack $4 billion domestically (counting Michael or otherwise) this season, every studio will have at least a handful of varied and (relatively) viable offerings. Neither the multiplex chains nor the studios will rely on a single tentpole to rule them all.