Box Office: 'Avatar 3' Nabs "Mere" $37M Friday Amid Refreshingly Robust Competition
'Fire and Ash' is opening lower than hoped. However, unlike when 'The Way of Water' opened three years ago, James Cameron isn't going to have to save Christmas alone.
In a skewed “good for theaters, bad for studios” situation, the extent to which Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to open noticeably below Avatar: The Way of Water is entirely accounted for by the sheer number of well-performing newbies opening alongside the sci-fi epic on this unexpectedly and aspirationally crowded pre-Christmas weekend. Without arguing a direct cause-and-effect, the last Avatar opened on this frame in 2022 amid an inexcusably dead marketplace. Its $134 million domestic debut accounted for 87.5% of the entire $153 million Fri-Sun cume. There were just five films that weekend that earned even $1 million. Cut to 2025, and Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned $36.5 million on Friday for what could be an under-$90 million domestic debut. #CanThisFranchiseBeSaved? jokes aside, it’ll sit alongside three other wide-release newbies and one leggy holdover, all of which should nab respective $15-$25 million weekend totals.