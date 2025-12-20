In a skewed “good for theaters, bad for studios” situation, the extent to which Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to open noticeably below Avatar: The Way of Water is entirely accounted for by the sheer number of well-performing newbies opening alongside the sci-fi epic on this unexpectedly and aspirationally crowded pre-Christmas weekend. Without arguing a direct cause-and-effect, the last Avatar opened on this frame in 2022 amid an inexcusably dead marketplace. Its $134 million domestic debut accounted for 87.5% of the entire $153 million Fri-Sun cume. There were just five films that weekend that earned even $1 million. Cut to 2025, and Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned $36.5 million on Friday for what could be an under-$90 million domestic debut. #CanThisFranchiseBeSaved? jokes aside, it’ll sit alongside three other wide-release newbies and one leggy holdover, all of which should nab respective $15-$25 million weekend totals.

Leave a comment