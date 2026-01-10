The first “new” weekend of the year began, as required by law, with a pulpy, unapologetic, distinctly not-so-elevated horror flick. That’s no insult to the entirely successful and enjoyable “What if Cujo... but with a chimp and even better?” single-location thriller. Director Johannes Robberts (who co-wrote with Ernest Riera) offers another engrossing and aggressively *well-made* grindhouse chiller that uses geography (especially but not exclusively water) in a way that feels like a kid in a candy store. Comparing his The Strangers: Prey at Night with Renny Harlin’s current trilogy is a sick joke (due respect to Harlin’s many better movies). Okay, so he also helmed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, but even John Carpenter directed Memoirs of an Invisible Man.

Anyway, in terms of “first new weekend of the new year” grindhouse flicks, Primate is closer on the quality scale to Daybreakers, Escape Room and M3GAN than One Missed Call, The Devil Inside and Night Swim. That it’s opening on the lower end of what we once expected from these sorts of films is mainly about the theatrical industry as it exists, alongside, frankly, lots of holdover competition. Paramount’s $21 million “just a movie” offering earned $4.55 million on Friday for an $11 million domestic debut. Yes, that’s closer to the $10 million debuts (sans inflation) of Season of the Witch than the $20 million launch of The Unborn (let alone the $30 million-plus debuts of The Devil Inside and M3GAN).

However, before 2018, most of these not-quite-Oscar contenders were expected to earn under $55 million domestically and below $90 million globally. We just got spoiled with Insidious: The Last Key, Escape Room and M3GAN. Moreover, not to pick on the Resident Evil relaunch again, this entirely original high-concept horror movie will earn more in its Fri-Sun launch than did Sony’s $25 million horror video game revival in its $8.8 million Wed-Sun Thanksgiving 2021 debut. A less-than-ideal IP with little else to offer can earn less than an original. Differing budgets notwithstanding, Elio did earn more globally ($155 million) last summer than Smurfs ($121 million). Fun fact: Roberts and Riera’s two 47 Down flicks grossed $110 million worldwide on a combined $18 million budget.

