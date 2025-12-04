Big movies opening in mid-to-late December often make an implicit bargain: accept a smaller opening weekend in exchange for longer legs. Sometimes, as with The Force Awakens ($936 million from a then-record $248 million debut in 2015) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($803 million/$260 million in 2021), the year-end biggie both has and eats its respective cake. But the more likely scenario is represented by the likes of Aquaman (a $72 million debut toward a $335 million domestic finish, the leggiest live-action DC/Marvel superhero movie since Batman), Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (a $62 million debut, below Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $72 million launch, toward a franchise-best $235 million finish) or even Tron: Legacy ($171 million from a $44 million debut in 2010). Noting 35 years of unmatched year-end legs and the new(er) wait-for-PLF variable, when you tell me that James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking for a $110 million domestic debut, my response is “That’s nice.”