The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis Earl's avatar
Travis Earl
12h

Did you know no one has ever actually watched an Avatar movie? It was entirely invented by the media… or something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Scott Mendelson and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Scott Mendelson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture