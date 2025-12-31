Really quick, because I want to try and get the latest podcast episode out this afternoon, Avatar: Fire and Ash topped the box office (obviously) on Tuesday with $14.2 million (+29% from Monday and -14% from last Tuesday), bringing its domestic cume to $242.1 million. And with another $31.2 million overseas, it earned $45.4 million in total worldwide and had a 31/69 domestic/overseas split. James Cameron and Jon Landau’s sci-fi epic has now earned $609.5 million overseas and $851 million worldwide. By the time you read this sentence, Avatar 3 will have likely passed Jurassic World: Rebirth’s $867 million global cume to become the year’s fifth biggest grosser.

With the caveat that today is New Year’s Eve (so expect a drop) and tomorrow is New Year’s Day (expect a jump), Avatar: Fire and Ash should become Disney’s third $1 billion-plus earner of 2025 by Friday or Saturday, which would acutally be slightly faster than the first Avatar which — smaller global debut and 16 years of inflation notwithstanding — did so on day 19 in 2010. Again, I’ll note that the Pandora flick is doing Avatar-sized business here and abroad despite little help from China and lots of holiday competition. The film is playing like a “for fans only” franchise offering, except the fanbase is essentially “most moviegoers.”

It’s playing to aspirational levels, alongside a bunch of other strong-grossing movies. That used to be a sign of a healthy industry and often indicated that a high-grossing franchise title (usually a late-in-the-game sequel like Harry Potter 7.2) essentially did not exist in the marketplace for those not already invested. The obvious example remains late 2012 when The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II earned $830 million worldwide, Skyfall and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey both passed $1 billion, and the likes of Lincoln ($275 million) and Life of Pi ($605 million) scored accordingly. Marvel’s “decline,” in a nutshell, is that the franchise has become a “for fans only” offering.

