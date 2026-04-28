There was indeed more to discuss at last weekend’s domestic and global box office than Michael. And a mea culpa for not offering up such punditry until this very moment, but I wanted to drive out to Thousand Oaks to see my all-time favorite movie, The Silence of the Lambs, in theaters for the first time (thank you, Fathom Entertainment). To my bemusement, the AMC 4:00 p.m. show was nearly sold out, with 99% of the seats in rows three and higher both sold and occupied. And even in the back-of-the-building, non-PLF auditorium, Jonathan Demme and Ted Tally’s 1.85:1 classic took up every inch of the massive screen and looked and sounded flat-out spectacular. I indeed relished countless visual details and musical cues that I had barely noticed and hardly heard in my countless at-home viewings.

When I muttered to myself at the end, quoting a line correctly omitted from Thomas Harris’s original novel, “What is it like to be so beautiful?” I wasn’t (just) talking about Jodie Foster. Anyway, pre-teen lifelong celebrity crushes notwithstanding, the point is that, with all the media, industry and punditry-specific cheerleading for premium large-format exhibition, the fact remains that any good movie still looks and sounds terrific when projected in a correctly operated conventional theatrical auditorium. In our rush to lionize PLFs, we don’t want to delegitimize conventional theaters in the eyes of moviegoers or popularize the notion that a film is only worth seeing in theaters only if and only when it’s presented in Imax, Dolby and the like. That said, what else happened while Michael was moonwalking into the record books?

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