Following a stunning $145k per-theater average (the highest since La La Land in 2016 and the sixth-biggest live-action p.s.a ever), Timothée Chalamet’s well-reviewed and buzzy “just a movie, dammit” A24 offering Marty Supreme took off like a rocket on Christmas, earning $9.5 million in its first day of wide release. It’s not quite apples and oranges, but I’m reminded of another time when another cool kid (or two) with a god-like ego and sky-high aspirations, someone who didn’t play by society’s rules and did things his way no matter what the world expected of him, helped an industry rise from the dead via his grace, righteousness and his shockingly huge over/under $9.6 million opening Wednesday gross. That hero’s name was Alien Vs. Predator: Req… wait, fuck, no, I meant… That hero’s name was Godzilla Vs. Kong.

AvP: Requiem also opened with $9.5 million on Christmas Day in 2007 (it was a Tuesday, but shut up). That… not-quite-beloved sci-fi horror sequel is still among the most frontloaded mid-to-late December releases. Ironically, A24 could spin a $42 million domestic and $130 million worldwide total as a win for Josh Safdie’s ping-pong-centric thriller. The studio sold off at least some of the overseas rights, so it’s not entirely on the hook for the $60-$70 million budget. I’d expect longer legs for this frenetic, melodramatic, but crowdpleasing anti-hero character study. It looks like Mr. Chalamet is a butts-in-seats movie star, as this is the kind of high-quality programmer (loosely based on a true story but “original” for most audiences) that used to define box office bankability. Meanwhile, maybe we can stop being so insane about Odessa A’Zion…?

