Welp, I think we can say that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is a “breakout sequel.” If you recall, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train opened in April 2021 with $21 million before legging out to $49 million in North America alone. This follow-up just nabbed $11.4 million in preview grosses. That includes both conventional day-before Thursday showings and a Tuesday night preview that was exclusive to Crunchyroll subscribers. Just for reference, this preview haul is just below the whole opening weekends of Godzilla Minus One ($11.42 million) and The Boy and the Heron ($12.8 million) in December 2023.

Animated films don’t tend to overindex on pre-day preview showings, and we still get situations where Kung Fu Panda 4 can earn $3.8 million in previews and then procure a $58 million Fri-Sun opening weekend. Nonetheless, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle just nabbed the sixth biggest advance-day showing total for a toon. The Sony release sits behind only Toy Story 4 ($12 million), Inside Out 2 ($13 million), Moana 2 ($13.8 million), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($17.3 million) and Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million).

Yes, this is a “part one” of what is intended to be a series-ending trilogy, like the Downton Abbey series, whose third film, A Grand Finale, just amassed $2.6 million in previews. As such, it is undoubtedly going to be a hell of a lot more fan-driven and frontloaded than a normal “kids and parents wait until Saturday and Sunday matinees” animated release. But with grosses this big, who cares? If this plays Thursday-to-weekend frontloaded on par with a Twilight Saga sequel, it’ll still clear $50 million for the weekend.

Anything slightly leggier than that, think 17.5% of its weekend as of yesterday, and it’ll end Sunday night with $65 million. A “normal for a superhero flick” 13-15% Thursday-to-weekend figure gets Infinity Castle to between $75 million and $88 million. The film already had around $40 million in pre-sales heading into this weekend specifically for this weekend, so it’s 99.99% likely to do that Austin Powers 2 thing where it nabs an opening weekend bigger than the domestic total of its respective predecessor.

Really quick, Downton Abbey: A Grand Finale earned $2.6 million in previews (including $1 million in a Wednesday early access offering) heading into the weekend. Downton Abbey: A New Era earned $1 million in previews in 2022 toward a $16 million launch, while the first Downton Abbey flick nabbed $2.2 million in previews toward a $33 million launch in September 2019. Even a 10% Thursday-to-weekend split gives it a $26 million debut, so a $20 million-plus launch now seems assured.

Lionsgate’s The Long Walk earned $1.2 million yesterday. With rave reviews, there’s hope that walk-up business can push the Friday-to-Sunday figure closer to $15 million than $10 million, but we’ll see. It’s one of the very best Stephen King adaptations, ironically joining last summer’s The Life of Chuck as essentially the best King flick since The Mist in late 2007. However, save for the It flicks, the various movies adapted from King’s novels and short stories have rarely been… and have seldom needed to be… conventional blockbusters.

I don’t expect a ton of casual/general audience business for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, if only because it’s nearly incomprehensible for the uninitiated. As you know, I took my then-13-year-old daughter to Demon Slayer Mugen Train, half-intending to spend the whole movie giving her the same treatment (“Who is that?!” “Why are they doing that!?” “How did that just happen?!”) that she has always given us. However, the Thursday night showing was so packed that I could barely whisper, and I sat there in near-hallucinogenic bewilderment.

That’s not a criticism, as I was the dumb-ass who showed up for the ‘in between season one and season two” Demon Slayer movie sans even a single YouTube explainer video. You think watching a “mythology episode” MCU movie without having seen the others is tough? You think seeing Downton Abbey: The Movie without having seen the TV show was challenging? To paraphrase everyone’s favorite line in Halloween II, “You don’t know what lore is!!!” (Explodes in laughter that eventually transitions to violent sobbing).

And, yes, I might do it again this weekend! Crazy idea, but when Hollywood makes and/or releases movies aimed at today’s kids and/or are based on new(er) franchises popular with today’s kids, then today’s kids show up with bells on. Anyway, at this rate, Sony might turn Goat into a hit by selling it as “from the studio that brought you KPop Demon Hunters and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.” Between Nezuko Kamado, the Warrens and Huntr/x, it’s been an uncommonly shitty month for demons...

Share

Leave a comment