Everton Carter
2h

This is, as we said, going to be a monster. Put out a "real, big movie anime" and see the results. I'd love to see the age demos in North America vs the UK. Our very different ratings systems can often lead to disparities.

Without pretending that younger teens aren't wildly into Demon Slayer & other shows/films that we Brits would say they shouldn't be; The 15 certificate defo leads to an older crowd at the cinemas. Not many seeming like they'd have to worry about getting up for school, or college the next day. More which pub/club or dealer to head to.

Anyway the increasing popularity of Anime since the 90s still hasn't fully been made use of. Especially in distinguishing between full on new stories, "filler films" & extended recap/preview film.

(side note, my wife has only seen a few bits of the show. She found the film pretty easy to follow because of the wat flashbacks & new looks at past events were sprinkled throughout. Honestjt, I thought she'd be lost, but apparently there's hope for you).

The long walk was outstanding. David Jonsson continues to excel at every opportunity. It is probably a little grim for many, though. As is how this, like The Running Man, has become increasingly, and depressingly, prescient over the decades since I read them for G.C.S.E. English. God bless America... No, I'm not pretending that the rest of us are doing much better.

