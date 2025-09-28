With little sign of slowing down, Sony and Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned another $24.28 million globally, including $7.1 million (-59%) in North America to place second at the worldwide box office. The anime action fantasy has now earned $118.2 million domestically, placing it within $10 million of supplanting (sans inflation) Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon ($128 million in 2000/2001) as the top-earning “foreign-language” feature ever in unadjusted grosses. Globally, it has now earned $605 million, putting it on a clear path to surpass How to Train Your Dragon ($635 million) and become this year’s fifth-largest worldwide grosser. Tops is still Ne Zha 2, which earned most of its $2.2 billion total in China. So, at least until Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire & Ash close out the year, two of the top five biggest movies of the year will be Asian animated action-fantasy sequels. That’s… pretty cool, actually.

Give a gift subscription