Horror, 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2 only opened with $77 million in its domestic debut, as opposed to the presumed over/under $81 million gross projected after its $32.5 million Friday. Alas, the $100 million Disney-distributed sequel was ever-so-slightly more frontloaded than presumed, with a 2.37x domestic multiplier as it racked up $233.6 million worldwide since Wednesday. I jest, even if Disney isn’t lowballing the estimates.

The Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep-led 20-year-later follow-up nabbed a bigger launch than last year’s May kick-off flick, Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* which debuted with $74 million domestic and $162 million worldwide. Whether you count Michael or Devil Wears Prada 2 as the summer kick-off flick, both movies opened bigger than any “not a Marvel movie” seasonal starter pistols. Suck it, Mummy Returns (!), although its $68 million debut 25 years ago would be around $131 million today.

The “journalism is fucked, and we’re all doomed” laffer, which for those with skin in the game was the scariest movie since Ralph Breaks the Internet, grabbed the second-biggest opening ever (sans inflation) for “just a real-world live-action comedy.” Yes, I’m not counting animated kneeslappers like Inside Out 2, action-comedies like Deadpool & Wolverine, and funny fantasies like Barbie. In terms of no action, no fantasy, just jokes live-action flicks, The Devil Wears Prada 2 sits behind only The Hangover Part II’s $85 million Fri-Sun debut (amid a $135 million Thurs-Mon launch) in May 2011.