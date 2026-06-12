I’m 90% sure that Disclosure Day’s $6.5 million in Thursday previews (which began as early as 2:00 p.m.) is a personal best for Steven Spielberg.

This nearly doubles the $3.7 million Wednesday preview gross for Ready Player One (which opened on a Thurs-Mon Easter weekend) in 2018 and obviously tops the $3.2 million and $2.5 million preview grosses for Jurassic Park and The Lost World. Unless War of the Worlds earned an unusually high Tuesday preview gross amid its $21 million Wednesday in June 2005, back when such showings were far less mainstream than they are today, well, I can’t find any numbers on that which I can trust.

So, at worst, Disclosure Day merely gets the gold medal for an outright original Spielberg joint. That said, $6.5 million is pretty damn good for an outright original, non-IP, adult-skewing (but kid-friendly if they are so inclined) sci-fi thriller that’s mostly banking on the guy who directed it. Emily Blunt is an added-value element in the right package, and adding Colman Domingo can only have helped. However, this is being sold as “another Steven Spielberg popcorn adventure about aliens,” with little else in the pre-release marketing.

It’ll enter the weekend with mostly positive reviews (82% fresh and 7.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) with the expectation of at least halfway decent buzz. My 11-year-old didn’t love it (Disclosure Day < pre-show World Market sushi), but he enjoyed himself well enough. The only question is whether the film will play like a general audience opener or if Spielberg himself represents a kind of obsessive fanbase that showed up right away to avoid spoilers and sample the goods” franchise.

If it’s the latter, a 15% Thursday-to-weekend figure gets it to $43 million. The former might lead to a 10% Thursday-to-weekend run at $65 million by Sunday. Splitting the difference would be $52 million. Universal’s mid-summer original cost “just” $115 million. Meanwhile, the studio is currently drowning in Super Mario Galaxy money while distributing Michael overseas. Disclosure Day is also kinda-sorta the only big-deal movie for adults until Universal and Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey in mid-July.

As such, assuming it isn’t massively frontloaded and doesn’t get overwhelmingly negative word-of-mouth, I wouldn’t panic even if the picture’s domestic debut grosses are closer to Ready Player One’s Fri-Sun totals ($42 million) than Ready Player One’s initial Thurs-Mon grosses ($58 million). Besides, even if it somehow implodes, the Minions are on deck. Just in case it ends up mattering, I’ll note that even a $43 million launch would rank among Spielberg’s biggest Fri-Sun opening weekends for a non-Jurassic Park movie.

Noting that his peak period was back when anything above $30 million was a bonkers-bananas start, his biggest (obviously not adjusted for inflation) are Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($100 million), The Lost World ($74 million), War of the Worlds ($64 million) and Jurassic Park ($50 million). After that, it’s Ready Player One ($41 million) and the $30-$36 million likes of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, A.I., Catch Me If You Can, Saving Private Ryan and Minority Report. Even $43 million puts Disclosure Day in the top five.

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