In what is presumably a calm-before-the-storm weekend, Zootopia 2 placed first on Friday with $6.1 million (-40%). Disney’s animated sequel, which also passed $1 billion worldwide yesterday (in a record-for-Hollywood-animation 17 days), should earn around $25 million (-39%) for the weekend to end its third Fri-Sun frame with $259 million. In terms of third-weekend drops and post-debut legs, it’s leggier than Moana 2 but otherwise slightly more frontloaded, thus far, than the likes of Tangled, Coco and Moana. Nonetheless, even legs like Moana 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Encanto or even The Good Dinosaur (its closest comparison in terms of holds and multipliers) from this juncture onward would put Zootopia 2 at $345-$365 million.

Intriguingly, this will mark the first time since 2017 that a successful Thanksgiving-released Disney toon (Frozen II opened the weekend before Thanksgiving) dealt with “competition” from a Star Wars or Avatar-sized Disney year-end mega-tentpole. Post-day-17 legs similar to Coco ($210 million from a $134 million 17-day total) would get Zootopia 2 to around $399 million. And that was with not just The Last Jedi but also Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman kicking aspirational ass. So, yeah, Zootopia 2 may end up well below Zootopia’s inflation-adjusted total ($341 million in 2016/$446 million adjusted). But A) I’m the only one who might care, and B) it’s certainly making up for any “deficiencies” overseas.