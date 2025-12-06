On this weekend in 2003, Warner Bros. debuted Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai, which topped the domestic box office with $24 million on its way to a $111 million North American total. The Edward Zwick-directed action epic, mocked even then as “Dances with Samurai,” actually had a nationwide sneak preview, which I attended over Thanksgiving weekend, back when studios did double-feature sneak previews. That evening’s double-header was Last Samurai followed by The Matrix Revolutions, which I did not stay for. No, it wasn’t because I didn’t like that third Matrix movie (I liked that third Matrix movie), but rather because one of the members of our friend group had, unbeknownst to me, yet to see The Matrix Reloaded. Pro tip — Just in case this applies in two weeks, you do kinda-sorta need to see Avatar: The Way of Water before you see Avatar: Fire & Ash.

Anyway, that WB movie opened just weeks before New Line’s The Return of the King would nab a $125 million Wed-Sun launch on the way to becoming the second film — after Titanic obviously — to top $1 billion worldwide. It would go on to earn a whopping $456 million worldwide off a $140 million budget, which at the time was one of the very biggest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. I bring this up 22 years later because it was and remains a rare example of Hollywood bothering to drop a comparatively big-deal movie on the often barren post-Thanksgiving frame. It’s not entirely alone. Paramount released Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country this weekend in 1991, just two weeks after their first The Addams Family movie debuted in the pre-Thanksgiving slot with a then-huge $25 million opening weekend. Remember when movie studios, I dunno, released movies?

More often than not, Hollywood takes this weekend off, and this isn’t a new(er) symptom of a relatively recent tentpole-or-bust mentality. Twenty-five years ago, following the pre-holiday blockbuster debut of Ron Howard’s The Grinch (one of the worst blockbusters ever) and the successful-enough Thanskgiving launch of M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, Hollywood offered up zero newbies. That’s par for the course for as long as I’ve been following this stuff. And yet, sometimes a studio drops a sprawling star+concept action epic with an all-timer mid-film squabble involving ninjas. Sometimes a studio drops the very best Star Trek movie of all time. When Hollywood drops a movie “worth seeing” even on this allegedly dead weekend, well, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is about to open with $55-$60 million. To paraphrase The West Wing’s first-season finale, money is made by the movies that show up.

