Labor Day weekend is often among the least exciting frames of the season. Yes, we’ve seen plenty of examples (Dead Again in 1991, Halloween in 2007, The Equalizer 3 in 2023) showing that the right movie can open as well on this “dead weekend” as any other less-ignored debut frame. That the end-of-summer Labor Day weekend is mostly a dead zone would still be business as usual, even way back in 2009.

However, theaters are still suffering through semi-regular feast-or-famine circumstances. It’s absurd that a weekend that *can* launch a big movie (like Shang-Chi in 2021) is still treated like quicksand. With Caught Stealing and The Roses set to earn “okay, I guess by 2025 standards” Fri-Mon debuts of $9.5 million and $7.2 million respectively, the top movie will again be Weapons with $12.6 million over the holiday for a $135 million domestic total.

That’s… fine, whatever. Whether summer 2025 ends up above summer 2024 domestically might come down to A) KPop Demon Hunters’ unofficial grosses and B) WB’s A Minecraft Movie and Sinners’ combined post-May 1 $180 million cume. However, in grim irony, the weekend marking the fifth anniversary of Tenet’s attempt to restart the COVID-era theatrical is one for which the top-opening “newbie” is (with $9.7 million over the Fri-Mon frame) the 50th anniversary release of Jaws.