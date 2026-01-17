With 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple set to open with the same $14 million over the Fri-Mon weekend that 28 Years Later grossed on its first day, the weekend crown will again go to Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron’s Pandora Passion Play earned $3.2 million (-37%) on Friday for a likely $14.7 million (-32%) Fri-Sun weekend and $17.8 million holiday haul. That will give Disney and 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi sequel a $368 million 31-day domestic cume. For what it’s worth, Fire and Ash is now the first film to top the domestic box office for five weekends in a row since *technically* The Wretched amid the wretched COVID summer of 2020. However, if we argue that Trolls: World Tour (Universal wasn’t reporting its grosses) was tops amid those weekends, then Avatar 3 is the first “no bullshit” consecutive five-time champion since Black Panther in 2018.

The ranking is generally as much about the lack of competition as it is about the strength of the chart-topper. For example, The Dark Knight was tops for four straight weekends in July/August 2008 instead of two weekends, mostly because A) The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor was so ill-received that it couldn’t open above $40 million and then B) The Pineapple Express opened on Wednesday instead of Friday. Fire and Ash’s 32% MLK weekend drop isn’t far from Way of Water’s 27% drop in 2023, albeit with double the raw grosses. The threequel is starting to trail the sequel in terms of post-debut legs, as it’ll end the weekend with 4.13x its $89 million opening weekend as opposed to 4.2x the earlier film’s $134 million opening weekend. Again, in almost any other circumstance, a $405 million domestic total from an $89 million debut would be massive even by year-end holiday tentpole standards.

The #3 grosser yesterday was The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which earned $3.16 million in 1,686 theaters amid a weekend-long Fathom Entertainment 25th anniversary event. All three of the extended editions of Peter Jackson’s still-awesome fantasy trilogy will play theatrically over the next week at various times for those so inclined. Honestly, if A) my kids gave a damn and/or B) my wife wasn’t out of town, I’d seriously consider checking out one or all these suckers, as I haven’t seen them theatrically since the first theatrical runs. “Yay!” for folks continuing to show up to perennial favorites in theaters. Conversely, “Boo!” for it being so damn hard to get them to show up for newer stuff. That said, if Fellowship (my personal favorite) was showing at the TCL Imax, well… “Sorry kids, dad will be back in five hours, forge for yourselves!”