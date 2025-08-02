In non-Fantastic Four Friday box office news…

DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 opens just fine for a youth-skewing animated franchise that was unlikely to spawn a breakout sequel.

Paramount’s The Naked Gun didn’t quite single-handedly save the theatrical comedy, but it’s playing well enough to turn death into a fighting chance to live.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s Together opens surprisingly well for a NEON flick.

Superman holds its own amid a slew of openers and not-so-Fantastic competition.

Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon continue to soar above the more SEO-friendly superhero films despite far less free media attention.

F1 becomes among the rare movies this summer to triple its opening weekend.