There is no “I” in team.

I’m willing to put Wuthering Heights in the “measured win” column for now, partially because it’s not remotely the only game in town. To the extent that Wuthering Heights “only” opened with $11 million on Friday, some of that can be blamed on surprisingly robust competition. I’m not just talking about Angel Studios’ (entirely secular and shockingly enjoyable) Solo Mio, which will earn a four-day total on par with its $7 million debut weekend, or even 20th Century Studios’ Send Help still pulling its weight as an escapist date night movie pick in its third (over/under $9.5 million Fri-Mon) weekend. Sony’s GOAT pulled a $7.1 million Friday and, with essentially perfect audience scores (a 5/5 on PostTrak and an A from Cinemascore), this one is looking at a better-than-I-dared-hope $23 million Fri-Sun/$29 million Fri-Mon domestic debut. Audiences agree: There’s nothing in the rules saying a goat can’t play basketball , Roarball.

For the first time in forever…

The Stephen Curry-produced underdog (er... undergoat?) sports comedy is the first theatrical offering from Sony Animation (all respect to the studio’s Crunchyroll output) since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023 and before that since The Angry Birds Movie 2 in August 2019. In terms of original or at least non-sequels, it’s the first such theatrical title since The Emoji Movie and The Star in 2017. Yes, Sony sold/leased/etc. many of its promising animated titles (The Mitchells Vs the Machines, Vivo, etc.) to Netflix both during COVID and as recently as last year (K-Pop Demon Hunters). To be fair, it’s not like the other distributors (except, to their credit, DreamWorks and Disney/Pixar) have been filling theaters with non-sequel toons amid this decade. With Blue Sky essentially taken out and shot amid the Fox-to-Disney sale and DreamWorks Animation now running under the same Comcast umbrella as Illumination, the pickings have been slim.